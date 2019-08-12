76th Independence Day Slogans, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages And Quotes To Share And Celebrate The Patriotic Day

"We are Indians, firstly and lastly." - BR Ambedkar. India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day on 15th August. The country became free from the clutches of British rule on 15 August 1947. Annually, 15th August is observed as a national holiday. Schools and colleges ceremoniously hoist the national flag and, all salute the flag and sing the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana'.

On 15 August 1947, the Indian Independence Act was passed by the UK parliament transferring the legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly. This important day brings the spirit of patriotism and freedom and is a day to respect our freedom fighters who contributed to the country's freedom after years of struggle, sacrifices and bloodshed.

On this day, send your near and dear one's messages, wishes and quotes to remind them how important and significant this day is.

Independence Day Quotes By Famous Leaders

"Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda

"May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, than this our country"! - Bhagat Singh [2]

"If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland" - Chandra Shekhar Azad [1]

"You must be the change you want to see in the world" - Mahatma Gandhi

"Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott" - Subhas Chandra Bose

"Long years ago we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge... At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom" - Jawaharlal Nehru

Independence Day Messages

It makes my heart beat with pride, to see the colours of Independence Day spreading happiness and great joys all around. May the glory of Independence Day be with your forever.

We celebrate the bravery of our fathers and their gift of freedom. Long may our flag wave! Happy 75th Independence Day!

Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day. Never forget their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day!

Remember the sacrifice of our freedom fighters that formed this country. Rejoice and celebrate this day with pride. Independence Day greetings sent specially for you and your entire family.

On this special day here's wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your Independence Day day be filled with patriotic spirit! Happy Independence Day.

