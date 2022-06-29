Hotel That Never Lands: Nuclear-Powered, AI-Piloted Flying Hotel Video Amazes And Irks Netizens

Yemeni science communicator Hashem AL-Ghaili uploaded a video of an AI-piloted aircraft with the capability of hosting 5,000 guests on YouTube.

It was conceptualized by Tony Holmsten and designed by Hashem Al-Ghaili. Sky Cruise is a flying hotel with 20 nuclear-powered engines that can carry 5,000 passengers.

Passengers would be transported to and from the Sky Cruise on conventional airlines. Even repairs will be carried out during flights, according to Hashem Al-Ghaili. According to him, it is the future of transportation.

In the promotional video, the developers promise restaurants, a grocery store in the sky, gyms, theatres, and even a swimming pool. In addition, passengers will have a 360-degree view of the sky.

Features Of The 'Flying Hotel'

The fascinating sky cruise features a large 'entertainment deck', including shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, restaurants, bars, sports centres, cinemas, children's playgrounds, and a theatre.

Among the highlights of this cruise are the balconies and viewing domes attached to each side of the ship, where passengers may enjoy high-level star gazing.

According to the designers, this flying hotel will be powered by nuclear energy. It will have an observation tower shaped like a disc from which passengers can see incredible skyscapes from above. The passengers and crew are transported to the cruise by separate aircraft, which appears to have at least twenty jet engines.

However, many people have criticized the airship as a place for the rich to hide during an Apocalypse. Some of the netizens say that the price to board the cruise will be the most expensive as it highlights only some of the rich people. The launch date of the flying hotel has not yet been announced.