Happy Teachers Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Whatsapp Status to Share with your Beloved Teacher

Every year, the teachers' day in India is observed on 05 September. The first teachers' day was first celebrated in 1962, actually coincides with the birthday of our former Indian president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a scholar, philosopher, teacher, and politician whose life set an example for all the Indian teachers. His dedication and commitment to the education sector adds meaning to the celebration of Teachers' day.

Teachers' Day is observed annually to shed light on the problems faced by teachers and the issues related to teaching, as a profession. The prime thrust of this day is the recognition, evaluation, and changes that we need to bring about for teachers. It is also an occasion to honour their contribution to the world at large. We have curated a list of heartwarming wishes, images, quotes, sms and messages to show gratitude to your favourite teachers in your life.

Teachers' Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images, SMS And Messages

1. We bow to the one who took us from falsehood to truth, from the dark of ignorance to the light of knowledge. Happy Teachers' Day 2022!

2. You are the holy trinity that is all rolled into one. You are the one that gave us an intellectual rebirth. A thoughtful teacher's day 2022 to you!

3. Your training and teaching were behind the first few steps that I took, the first word that I uttered. Sending heartfelt wishes to you on Teachers' Day!

4. Happy Teachers' Day, Father! You led me the way through the confusion, helped me sort out my decisions, taught me how to face life head-on, and showed me how to fight my battles and take life as it comes.

5. Gratitude and warm wishes for the teacher's day to my friends, who held a mirror to me and my ways, and taught me things that I had missed learning at home.

6. You are the beacon that successfully shone the way throughout my academic strides and my career. Thanks for keeping in touch. Here are my warmest wishes for you to enjoy a bright teacher's day.

7. You were behind my smiles when I scored well, you were behind my triumph when I reached my academic goals. Here is my faithful remembrance on the teacher's day, for showing me the way. Happy Teachers' Day 2022!

8. Here is a humble bow to a teacher who was never a teacher, but a student throughout his life. Hats off to my teacher on this respectful Teachers' Day 2022!

9. You opened the floodgate of knowledge and made me realize its power. Though you were tough, you melted our hearts with your dedication and commitment to our growth. A very happy teachers' day 2022 to you!

10. We were lucky to have a teacher like you. Your infinite patience has inspired us always. May your tribe increase. Happy Teachers' Day 2022!

Image sources: Pixabay