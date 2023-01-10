Happy Hindi Diwas 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Posters, Photos, Shayari, Slogans, And Whatsapp Status

Hindi is considered one of the official languages of India and therefore, this year on 10 JanuaryHindi Diwas is celebrated all over the country. Hindi as a language is celebrated at various places by various organizations hosting several events marking its indelible place in Indian history. The theme this year for World Hindi Conference is "Hindi - Traditional Knowledge to Artificial Intelligence".

Hindi is one of the oldest and richest languages of India, and that is spoken by a maximum number of people in India. The fourth most spoken language in the world, it is enriched by a huge volume of inspiring literature that has contributed in its own colossal way to our culture.

It was officially recognized by the Constituent Assembly of India on 14 September 1949. While India was being ruled by the British for 200 long years, several attempts were made by the British to weaken the cultural identity of India by first weakening Hindi by reducing its usage. But people soon developed a love for the English language and therefore, the Hindi language became the second preference.

In such a situation, a need arose to promote Hindi and hence the decision was taken unanimously to celebrate Hindi Diwas. This tradition has continued for the past 70 years. Hindi has connected the entire nation with diverse languages and cultures effectively into one united whole. Here are some beautiful and heartwarming wishes, greetings, slogans, images, quotes and messages to inspire you on Hindi Diwas.