Halloween 2022: Origin, And How It Is Celebrated In India

Halloween is one day on which you can see your nightmares popping realistically out of your dreams and stare directly at your eyes in that musty corner of your computer den or the family room at home.

Hard reality strikes and disappears in an instant. The world takes on an eerie hue and you see everywhere the scary satans in garbs that you had seen only in horror movies. The décor and costumes all assume a creepy and spooky feel and then you realise it is Halloween, in full bloom. Let us give ghosts a chance to come alive for a day.

The word Halloween was a 16-century gift for mankind. Earlier known as "All Hallows' Eve", which meant "hallowed evening." This festival is a modern version of the Samhain of Gaelic origin. During those yesteryears, people dressed up as saints, and goblins and surprised people by appearing in ghastly costumes, or ghostly costumes that Halloween is synonymous with. It was actually marked as an observance of seasonal change. Today it is celebrated the world over and like wildfire, it has spread all across the globe. Let alone, the United States, Ireland, Canada, England, New Zealand, and Australia,; now India has been bitten by the Halloween bug too and celebrates it in unimaginable yet interesting ways.

Halloween 2022: Origin

It has Celtic roots of origin, to begin with. Celtics in Europe believed that at one time of the year, the souls of the dead visit their living families to communicate their messages to them. They staunchly believed that their visits would bless them to complete their pending tasks with ease. Hence, what originally started as a ritual of calling the dead, slowly grew into a festival of international magnitude in the world today.

Ancestors were deemed to be good spirits praying to whom, people wished the evil spirits would be dispersed away, and their homes be blessed with bounty and cheer. So heavily laden tables full of choicest savoury dishes welcome the dead back for a glimpse of life on the Halloween day. To the Celtics, the normal and the paranormal were separated only a thin line and it was possible for the ancestors to cross their limits and make their presence felt.

Actually, the costumes are worn to ward off evil spirits and bonfires are the way to enjoy the day/night. Carving jack-o-lanterns, organising parties, dressing up, trick-or-treating, and lots of fun await the die-hard Halloweenians on this day.

Halloween 2022: Celebrations

On the festive day, especially children go house to house to trick the residents with their dresses and antics and receive a bunch of chocolates or lovely candles as a reciprocation from the residents who offer prayers in silence for peace and prosperity. Make up and costumes, for a change, follow the actual dictates or working of the human mind. You can see decorative items, such as Jack O' Lanterns for light, hanging bats, startling graves, swaying skeletons, peeping skulls, floating zombies, and various other ghost avatars.

Halloween day 2022: The Jack O' Lantern Story

The story originates from the tale of a man called 'Stingy Jack'. Jack invited the Devil to his home for some drinks but did not like the idea of spending for this. He forced the devil to turn into a coin so that he could buy the drinks. When the Devil turned into a coin, Jack kept a silver cross on it so that the devil could not assume his original form. Under a condition the devil was freed but was tricked the next year as well. This time, Jack demanded the devil to pick a fruit from a tree and carved a cross before the devil could slide down. He freed the devil upon the condition that he wont visit him for the next decade.

When Jack died, he could neither reach hell or heaven. So he roams about even today with a burning coal lump placed in a turnip and the Irish call this phenomenal figure as 'Jack of the Lantern' and 'Jack O'Lantern'. Turnip is replaced by potatoes, beets and pumpkin in different countries during their celebrations.

Halloween 2022: Halloween In India

States like Delhi and Mumbai are the forerunner of the Halloween movement in India and celebrate it with much enthusiasm. Pubs and hotels also join in to lend their bit of fun, by organizing scary theme parties to woo customers. Youth is specially interested in being a part of the Halloween.

People in the metros roam about the streets in head-turning make-up and attires designed innovatively. Aside from this, the family entertainment parks, kids' play zones, and activity centres offer a pleasant surprise for kids as well/ restaurants in metros serve dishes with a Halloween stamp on them.

Halloween 2022: Addressing Differing Perspectives

We need to realize that Halloween celebrations are a fresh new wave of cultural integration that brings together the best of cultures of the world in one place. It is no replacement for our cultural festivals. This could just be a dazzling addition to the kitty of Indian festivals. Goodbyes to autumn and welcome to winter could never be more delightful.

India today, celebrates Valentine's day, new year and other festivals of marked western influence/ Adding Halloween to the list, brings a sense of unity and develops the faculty of imagination in us. We could also learn to take ghosts lightly and break the myth about ghosts. Halloween must come in with a splash of advertisements, exclusive offers, and unleashed entertainment. It is a day to allow the dark side of life a realistic touch. One more word of advise; Do not silence your inner demons, let them go scot-free on this day!

Halloween is about happiness, celebrations and revelry on a big scale. Dress up, show up, scare a few unsuspecting victims, and let them enjoy the devilish surprise of seeing you behind that ghoulish mask.

Happy Halloween!

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons