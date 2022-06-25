Elon Musk To Launch Humanoid Robot Tesla Optimus In Three Months

Elon Musk's car company, Tesla, will unveil its AI humanoid robot, Optimus, within the next three months. Musk revealed a robot prototype at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday. Tesla's 'AI Day' will take place on 30 September.

According to initial reports, Optimus is capable of standing nearly six feet tall, walking at five miles per hour, and deadlifting 150 pounds. The application will handle 'dangerous and boring' tasks in a factory and other environments. Nonetheless, it will be friendly and make a very good companion, much like a pet.

It should be able to handle various tasks - from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench to picking up groceries from stores. Previous renderings suggest the robot may resemble the 'NS5' robot in the 2004 American science fiction action film 'I, Robot'.

In a previous interview, Musk stated that he believes that the first version of the bot will begin production in 2023 and will be able to perform tasks such as picking up groceries.

Elon Musk's 'Optimus'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company's robots will be more important than its electric vehicles. Optimus was developed so that humans would be able to outrun and overpower it if necessary. However, he pointed out that it would not pose any threat since its controls would be decentralized.

A Tesla robot is expected to have the Autopilot computer found in Tesla's electric cars, allowing it to recognize real-world objects. However, it will have its sensors and actuators.

This robot's head will be equipped with Tesla's Autopilot cameras, and Tesla's Full Self-Driving computer will power its inner workings. In addition, Tesla will showcase other technological feats even if Optimus does not meet the AI Day deadline to demonstrate that it is a "real-world AI company."

With a height of five feet and ten inches, Optimus previously teased with the following specifications that make it an excellent candidate for menial tasks such as carrying groceries or mowing the lawn:

Autopilot cameras in the head

Teslabot will be able to tote 45 pounds

It will be able to lift 150 pounds

Weight: 125 pounds

Top running speed of 5 mph