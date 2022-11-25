Bizarre! Dad Introduces A No Electricity At Home Policy And Instructs Family To Wear Headlamps

In what seems like something straight out of a utopian movie, a father makes family wear head torches and only turns heating on once a week, and no - he is not punishing the family - but trying to reduce their electricity bills!

Chavdar Todorov, 53, bought head torches for his family, who now use them to get around the house after dark.

When he received his electricity bill in June, the price had more than doubled to £320 per month (₹ 31,589.91) which prompted the father of two to take these extreme measures, in an effort to save as much money as possible.

As a result, he and his wife Moda, 49, as well as their children Teo, 14, and Nicole, 20, are committed to saving as much money as possible on electricity costs by limiting their electricity usage to a minimum in order to reduce their annual electric bill.

Ms Todorov, a yoga instructor from Barnet, London, said: 'We're trying to think positive but it's hard. I don't put the heating on if I'm home alone and just keep my jacket on.

'My husband came up with the funny idea of using head torches. We keep the lights off and use our head torches but it's scary and I don't feel as safe... There have been a lot of burglaries in our area.'

'We light candles and try and make it romantic.'

"We used to pay £140 a month and in June it shot up to £320,' she said.

The surge in electricity bills is something us Indians are also familiar of, with the government planning to raise the bills by 20 per cent in the coming months.

Chavdar Todorov's actions may be questionable and could be a way to get public attention on the issue - however, from what I've read, the family is not on-board with the dad's decision with the mom saying that she doesn't feel safe in her home at night.

When the story was posted online, people called out the dad's behaviour as being imposing, while some said the real issue here is the increasing cost of living.

Advertisement

'Our back door isn't very insulating and you can really feel the cold and wind... We only put the heating on about once a week just to get some heat through the house.'

While comical, this story shines a light on the extreme measures citizens have to take up to live in this economy.