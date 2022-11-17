Check Out India’s Most Instagrammable Landmarks

Insta-savvy travellers looking for new backdrops for their grid pics should consider adding the Taj Mahal, India Gate and Hawa Mahal to their bucket lists, as India's most Instagrammable landmarks have been revealed.

The team behind online remittance service Remitly, who specializes in sending money to India, have researched the most popular landmarks in India according to Instagram, for migrants and travellers who are looking to broaden their cultural experience - whilst curating the perfect Insta feed.

Founded in 2010, Instagram has become an addictive accessory for millions of travellers who use it to document their experiences and show them off to friends and family.

But it's also used by people looking for recommendations and inspiration on the latest trends - from fashion and interiors to places to eat, visit and relax.

Whilst only a fraction of visitors may take the time to leave thorough reviews and advice on websites like TripAdvisor, thousands may document their travels on the image and video sharing app - so what better way to find out the most popular landmarks?

Using a list of India's most famous and recognisable places, Remitly has analyzed millions of hashtags used to label Instagram posts to reveal the most popular landmarks and tourist attractions in India.

A spokesperson for Remitly said: "India is a country bursting at the seams with culture. Fascinating history, jaw-dropping architecture, and of course mouth-watering cuisine - it really does have it all.

"You could almost argue that there's too much to see and do, so we decided to find out which landmarks are the most shouted about on one of the world's most popular image and video sharing sites, Instagram."

India is home to some of the most unique attractions and landmarks in the world, including these beautiful and Instagrammable destinations.

#1 - The Taj Mahal, Agra

The Taj Mahal is one of the most famous landmarks in the whole of India, if not the world. In fact, there probably aren't many people that would fail to recognize its iconic ivory-white pillars and renowned dome roofs.

The Taj Mahal is an Islamic mausoleum which sits on the right bank of the river Yamuna in the Indian city of Agra. It was commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to house the tomb of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal, and was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983.

The stunning complex attracts more than 7 million tourists annually and has amassed more than 2 million Instagram hashtags to date!

#2 - India Gate, New Delhi

The India Gate is a war memorial dedicated to 84,000 soldiers of the British Indian Army who died in various wars between 1914 and 1921. It spans 30 feet and surprisingly, cars even used to be able to travel through it! It is illuminated every evening from 19:00 to 21:30, and today serves as one of Delhi's most important tourist attractions.

India Gate is India's second most popular landmark on Instagram, with just over 400,000 posts under relevant hashtags like #indiagate #indiagatedelhi and #indiagateIN.

#3 - Hawa Mahal, Jaipur

The Hawa Mahal, also known as the 'Palace of Breeze', is a striking palace built from red and pink sandstone in the city of Jaipur. It was built in 1799 by Pratap Singh, the grandson of the founder of the city of Jaipur, who was so inspired by the unique structure of Khetri Mahal that he built this grand and historical palace.

There's a small museum for visitors but claustrophobes beware - the narrow corridors in the palace can sometimes get very cramped and crowded as around 6,000 people on average visit Hawa Mahal each day! So, it's no surprise that over 365,000 Instagram posts are dedicated to the unique 'Palace of Breeze'.

India's Top 20 Most Instagrammed Landmarks:

Rank Landmark Number of Instagram hashtags #1 Taj Mahal, Agra 2,256,586 #2 India Gate, New Delhi 422,209 #3 Hawa Mahal, Jaipur 365,625 #4 City Palace, Jaipur 349,427 #5 Gateway of India, Mumbai 311,137 #6 Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan 278,077 #7 Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand 266,715 #8 Jama Masjid, Delhi 265,140 #9 Agra Fort, Agra 188,191 #10 Kaziraga National Park, Assam 141,888 #11 Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur 136,538 #12 Lotus Temple, Delhi 112, 190 #13 Humayun's Tomb, Delhi 91,032 #14 Jantar Mantar, Jaipur 71,318 #15 Sri Harmandir Sahib, Punjab 51,935 #16 Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur 50,742 #17 Qutab Minar, Delhi 36,119 #18 Amber Palace, Rajasthan 24,879 #19 Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh 11,794 #20 Nahagahr Fort, Jaipur 1,804

Methodology:

Remitly analyzed Instagram data to create a ranking of the 'most Instagrammed' tourist attractions in India. Locations were selected based on 20 of the most mentioned attractions on tourism recommendation websites.

Each attraction was then searched on Instagram to find three relevant hashtags that both aligned with the named attraction, and that had the largest number of images posted under them. From there, each location was ranked from highest to lowest according to the total number of Instagram posts across the three hashtags. The data is up to date as of August 2022.

