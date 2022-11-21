Benefits Of Knowing Or Learning Multiple Languages ST- Benefits Of Knowing Or Learning

The fact that knowing multiple languages can be beneficial has already been established and yet some are skeptical about learning two or more languages due to long-held myths and misconceptions. Studies have shown that introducing a child to a bilingual education system helps the child with social and cognitive benefits.

Bilingualism, trilingualism or multilingualism - all of these can be seen in India because of the diverse cultures, several languages, and dialects that have already been a part and parcel of growing up in a country. Read on to know more about the benefits of knowing or learning multiple languages.

1. Connecting On A Global Level

It is a highly globalized world that actually needs more multilingual people in order to make the world a small place. Learning new skillset opens up fresh new opportunities and improves your overall personality as well. This creates a sense of job security as well.

2. Improves Communication

Multilingual children have an edge over monolingual when it comes to discerning others' perspectives, and this will let them gain mastery over their communication. Understanding alternate perspectives is crucial to the art of communication which can serve them in various situations, including the workplace as well.

3. Linguistic recognition Ability

Before they even learn to speak, babies are able to identify different linguistic sounds. Monolingual babies only pick up the language and sound that they get to hear on a repeated basis. If the child is exposed to several languages, it recognizes a number of linguistic sounds.

4. Superior Cognitive Skills

Cognitive capabilities such as reasoning, planning, and problem-solving are found to be above average in multilingual children than monolingual people. Academic success is predetermined by the ability to improve cognitive ability by learning various languages.

Multilingual children get to observe the environment more closely than monolingual people. The ability to keep track of everything around you is a very helpful trait that one must develop.

5. Increased Job Opportunities

Communicating in various languages can help a multilingual applicant procure overseas job opportunities since it is considered as an additional skill. Not only will you find it easy to land a job, but also ask for pay hikes. In some companies, multilingual people are allowed to take home an additional 10 to 15 percent salary hike as well.

Advertisement

6. Delays The Onset Of Alzheimer's

Research conducted by the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad, proved that multilingual people were able to delay the onset of Alzheimer's by 4.5 years. Mind should be constantly controlled to be able to use multiple languages that actually exercise the brain and prevent its degeneration. You can live a life of acceptable quality and not be a burden on those around you.

7. Enhances Skills In Multitasking

Multilingual people have an innate ability to be good multitaskers because of their uncanny ability to switch languages. Speaking in one language means being completely focussed on one language without letting the influence of the language impact you. This not only helps the multilinguals multitask but also efficiently focus on one single task at hand at the same time.

As they learn new languages, people adopt a language mindset, which makes a person feel different while using different languages. This is due to the differences in grammar and structure. Time management and multitasking are two skills for which the multilingual people seem to have an innate ability.

8. Improvement In Memory Tests

Multilingual people score higher in memory tests than those who use only one language. A good memory helps one to recognize faces or names better. Learning to use new grammar and vocabulary rules of another language helps to expand your abilities. You will naturally train your mind to remember new words, make connections and use them in different contexts.

9. Ability To Learn Additional Languages

Multilingual people find it easier to learn several new languages as their capacity is stretched to that extent. In fact, due to this, the native language competency would also improve. Languages provide tools to strengthen phonologic skills.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.