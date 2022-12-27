New Year 2023: Tips To Celebrate The New Year With Your Family this Year

As we enter another new year, we begin a journey of changes and resolutions. Charity begins at home and let us start changing the trend by stopping at home and spending quality time with those who really look forward to being with us. Hope and positivity should be where we begin and greet the new year. Let us chalk this time out for bonding in a great way with family members and dedicate this day to the improvement of the situations and mood of people at home. After all we have grown into the individuals that we are today, thanks to their benign presence and care.

The fond memories are endless and you could build up a cartload of memories by using these hints.

Create works of art, cook some well-loved recipes, or simply have a movie night, the opportunities are endless to make use of, on this day. Let the dead hour of this day bring alive the hopes and aspirations of all of you at home.

1. Give the calendar a personal touch by basing it on your favourite themes or by just sticking family photos. Work on each month of the calendar in a unique and get creative with each month. Brainstorm with family members for ideas. Hang this calendar in the drawing room so that it can speak for you, in its own silent way.

2. Prepare a sumptuous food, and set up a bonfire and picnic on the terrace. Cover yourself with warm blankets till mid night arrives. The celebrations begin.

3. If you are a family of foodies prepare a themed dinner, select foods of various regions and cook them at the candle dinner at your home at exactly 12 am. Make it a family activity.

4.Plant a sapling with which you need to exercise love and patience. Growing a tiny sapling into a flowering plant means culmination of your efforts and hope, Striking friendship with environment around and bringing a part of it into your home in itself is a rewarding experience and a great way to step into the new year.

5. Just get together in the living room, and get back in time to good old days, enjoy those incidents that brought out the innocence in you, You will be soon immersed in mirth and cheer which is the best way to start the new year.

6. End the year with a note of gratitude that is due to each family member? Say that they made you happy for so many reasons. Express your thanks to them for being a part of your struggles and the unconditional support they have extended.

7. Get eco-friendly and make a pledge to do rainwater harvesting or ban the use of plastics from your home. Conserve energy. Stop using use and throws. Bring all your family members under this initiative and step into the next year.

8. Choose 23 family resolutions, which can be followed easily as a family. Decide together with them which wish you would like to realize in the coming year.

10.Give a creative twist to the new year by using scissors, glue-coloured papers etc to your child and let her work on them and let her imagination run riot on the papers, Ask her to arrange the decorations and capture these moments in photographs.

12. Throw a sweet party at midnight to you children. Both of you can make cookies or some delicious sweets together, make them into batches and then enjoy the party.

13. Learn candle making and get them ready to be lit by 12 am. Add some cheer, light, love, hope and build happy memories with them.

15. There are many kids' movies with theme centred on new year. Allow your child to choose amongst them and watch them together.

16. Give them a five-year plan. Ask them what they want to grow up to be and what they love to be in the next five years. Ask them to write about their favourite moments and then put them all in a box and lock it up to open it only after five years.

