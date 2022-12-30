New Year 2023: Choose The Colours Of The New Year To Bring The Sparkle And Cheer To Your Life

Colour is a very powerful means that showcases our moods, emotions, and behaviours. Each person responds differently to colour as it is associated with some personal experience. A recent study says that off late, Colour influences 85% of shopping decisions. About 62‐90% of the product assessment relies on colours alone.

Colours improve brand awareness by 80%. Basically, our view of the world is coloured as some of us see life through tinted glasses; rose, green or blue, it is up to us, which colour we view it in. Universally certain colours are supposed to represent some emotions.

Red is a universal colour of life. That represents physical energy and humans' will to exist. The colour of love is red or pink which suggests a gentler kind of love. The colour of happiness is yellow which is a bright and youthful colour that radiates joy. The colours of hope are yellow or green. Green is also associated with hope, growth, nature, and rebirth. The Colour of Peace is blue which calms you down and stabilises from within. The colour of jealousy is also green. The word green eyed monster pops up in our everyday conversations, you might have noticed. The colour of death and mourning is black. Similarly, New year too has colours that represent it and flaunting them in your attire would make new year a memorable event. Let us see what shades bring the best out of us, at the new year celebrations.

Let your heart decide what you want to wear ultimately. Your choice of an attire depends on the kind of the gathering, and the kind of role you play there. More importantly it should fit in with your cultural background and personality. While calling it an end officially to the new year and while welcoming the new year into your life, welcome it by wearing your chosen colour that you feel comfortable with. this also improves your mood. You can choose any colour from this list that matches all your specifications.

1. Blue

Would you prefer your new year to start and end on a peaceful note? Blue is the colour for you. Use blue candles at home. Blue shades denote happiness. If wisdom, good health, and peace is your motto for this year, choose blue.

2. Burgundy

People gearing for success in this new year, should choose Burgundy as it is synonymous with success and prosperity. Wearing Burgundy on the New Year can make you lucky and wealthy.

3. Fuchsia

Those in need of emotional stability, need Fuchsia as it will work wonders on them. the colour Fuchsia will do wonders. People wearing this colour on the New Year will be bestowed with luck.

4. Green

Due to some belief, green was not used anywhere in theatres. Green nowadays, is associated with luck and improves health and helps you to achieve success and growth.

5. Orange

If you are not willing to wear the above colours due to any reason, Orange should sit well on you. If you yearn for wisdom and love to be motivated in the new year towards progress, this is what you should blindly choose.

6. Pink

If you like to add that touch of luck to your relationship, add the goodness of pink. It enhances affection, intimacy and love between partners.

7. Purple

Purple is a colour of the royals and has been popular with the regal folk from time immemorial. Wearing this hue in your attire, draws in luck, creativity and wisdom. People who are aspiring for professional success can pick this colour.

8. Red

Red always symbolizes love and passion if you are inclined towards it. It is synonymous with a prosperous career and if you have eyed a higher position in your organization, choose this, as anybody would. This also adds stability and security to the person who wears it.

9. White

White stands for good luck and peace. So, if you are planning any new beginning or waiting for some opportunity, grab a white attire and wear it. Also paint your wardrobe in white shade.

10. Yellow

Those embroiled in financial problems, can don the yellow colour as it spells good fortune. It uplifts the spirit and mood of the wearer.

11. Gold

Gold also stands for affluence and wealth which does not always translate to money. It can be wealth of experience, knowledge, and so on. Get ready to feel rich on all these grounds by wearing a hint of gold or all of gold hue in your attire for the new year.