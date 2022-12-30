New Year 2023: A List Of Tabooed Activities For The New Year Day

New year is the beginning of an entire new episode. All the negative influences of the past year slowly wane to give way to fresh new tidings on the new year. What is done on the first day of the year, will bear its influence on the entire patch of the year.

There are certain traditions that are taboo for people on this day. Certain day to day activities like washing hair, and clothes and sweeping the floor to remove the settled dust are not allowed. Let us go through the list of the don'ts for the coming year. Some taboos and superstitions are behind the observance of certain rituals.

Find out the top 21 things you should not do from the 1st to 15th of the Lunar New Year.

1. Brewing the herbal medicine or even consuming medicine on the new year day is not advised. Otherwise, he would be sick the entire part of the year. Some places they break the medicine pots to drive away the illness in the coming year.

2. Don't sweep the floor on the new year day as it amounts to sweeping your wealth away. Clearing the garbage means clearing the good luck that is present in the house.

3. Do not speak anything that comes with negative connotations. Avoid talking about death, sickness, poverty, ghosts, and so on. You can replace them with some pleasant substitutes

4. Don't eat porridge and meat for breakfast.

5. Porridge is for the poor, or so some people think. If you consume porridge on this day, so will you during the entire coming year. Meat should also not be consumed as a mark of respect to the Buddhist gods as they assemble on this day to wish each other happy new year.

6. Washing hair on this day means washing the fortunes away. Cutting the hair on this day is believed to bring unexpected misfortunes to uncles.

7. Since the first and second day of the new year are demarcated to worship water gods, washing of clothes must not be done in order to pay respect to them. Water, when poured away after washing clothes, amounts to pouring of or draining of wealth.

8. No Needle work, including sewing a button, from the first to fifth day should be done. If you do, be prepared to face the hard days ahead.

9. Blades and scissors are not to be used as they bring on quarrels between people. Using them on the first day especially is seen as a greeting welcome to quarrels in the coming year. Using knives leads to unfavourable outcomes and deprivation of wealth in the coming year.

10. Money in even numbers should be given in a red envelope. However, avoid 4, 40, as 4 as a number, denotes death.

11. Don't choose clocks, scissors, and pears, for gifting as they have negative connotations.

12. Avoid breaking a bowl, plate, glass, etc.

13. Breaking a bowl, plate, glass, vase, or mirror during the Spring Festival results in bad fortune, monetary loss, or family breakup. If something, accidentally breaks, the Chinese wrap up the pieces in red paper and then recite a Chinese mantra.

14. A married daughter is not allowed to visit the house of her parents on the new year

15. A married girls visit to her parents' family on the new year brings bad luck to parents and also poverty to them. Daughter visiting them on the second day augurs well for the parents.

16. A child wailing in distress on this removes all the good vibrations and creates a pattern of bad luck for the inhabitants of the house on that day.

17. Hospital visits are to be strictly avoided as it brings chronic illness to the person who visits the hospital on this day for that entire year.

18. Money should neither be lent or borrowed on New Year's Day. If your money is blocked, and someone who owes you money does not give it back, do not visit his home to enquire about it as it signifies bad luck for the entire year.

19. Do not wear torn clothes. They should especially not be worn in the first fortnight starting with the new year as it invites bad luck for the wearer throughout the year.

20. Red is considered to be lucky for the New Year. White and black are tabooed as they signify mourning.

21. Spare animals on this day and refrain from killing them. If they are scathed in any way, it causes series of misfortunes on the person who kills.