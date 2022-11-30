Indian Navy is one of the cool and brave armed forces internationally. During the War that ensued in 1971 between Pakistan and India, our Indian Navy launched Operation Trident where the Pakistan army was inundated with fierce attacks from the Indian Army.

This exactly was the day on 04 December that was chosen to be celebrated as Navy Day which raises the awareness about the Indian army to another level in the eyes of the general public.

Indian Navy works spectacularly on three dimensions, above, on and under the surface of the oceans, in order to safeguard the national interests. Also aiming at establishing its stronghold in the Indian ocean zone, the Indian Navy consists of twin branches namely Civil Navy and the Military Navy led by India's President as Commander-in-Chief.

Easily rated as the bravest of armed forces in the world, the Navy celebrates its Navy Day as India's first coastal defence line, which is performing brilliantly. Here are 20 interesting facts that make the Indian Navy what it is, in terms of achievements on the map of military excellence.

Navy Day 2022: Interesting Facts About Indian Navy That Will Fill You With Patriotism

1. The naval branch of the army was founded in 1612 by the East India Company

2. Shivaji Raje Bhosle was the father of the Indian navy as he built naval forts at Jaigarh, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg and many other places.

3. Navy day is not celebrated on the day it was founded. Navy day is celebrated on the day that commemorates the victory of India in war against Pakistan in 1971.

4. After the November 26 terrorist attack, patrolling units for the coastal borders were created. It was called Sagar Prahari Bal.

5. INS Vikram Aditya is known to be the biggest aircraft carrier of the world.

6. Ezhimala Naval Academy in Kerala is the largest naval academy in the whole of Asia.

7. Indian Navy is the seventh largest in the world

8. First ballistic missile submarine is justifiably called INS Arihant. (Ari - enemy, hant: killer)

9. Special operational unit of the navy are called Marcos or Magar Mach or marine commandos,

10. Sagar Pawan one of the only aerobatic teams in the world/.

11. Indian navy has completed expedition to north pole and south pole.

12. Sent a submariner to climb Mt. Everest

13. After the second world war the biggest naval confrontation was the one between Pakistan and India in 1971. Indian navy carried out two large scale naval attack that were named as Operation Trident and Operation Python.

14. Brahmos is the fastest cruise missile in the world

15. All the ships of the Indian Navy have the INS prefix.

16. Nuclear powered submarines are INS arahant and the 6,000 tonne vessel, INS Aridhaman ( Ari-enemy, Daman- one who subdues)

17. Indian naval forces played a phenomenal role in the second world war

18. Indian Navy uses a multi-brand communication satellite called GSAT - The current flag of Indian Navy incorporates St. George's Cross design, a part of the Union Jack.

19. India will have its first supercarrier in INS Vishal by 2025.

20. The Indian Navy has extended humanitarian help and disaster relief in countries overseas. 'Operation Vanilla' was launched to the affected population of Madagascar after the horrific devastation by Cyclone Diane.