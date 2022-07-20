Viral Video: Dont Be Shaktimaan, Be Buddhiman, UP Police On Shirtless Youths Failed Stunt On Moving Truck

Social media is an interesting place but when adventure seekers become obsessed with stunts or complex experiences, they ignore the dangers that are associated with it. What fame-hungry people do not realise is that at times, stunts can go wrong, and can lead to serious accidents or prove to be fatal. Not just that, it can also endanger the lives of other people.

Recently, a video has surfaced on social media and is going viral where a shirtless young man from Uttar Pradesh is seen performing push-ups and other stunts on the top of a fast-moving garbage truck in Lucknow, probably near the Kukrail flyover area. However, due to a sudden jerk, he falls down while trying to save himself from a low-lying branch of a tree.

The incident happened on Saturday and the man was severely injured, which was shown in the latter part of the video, where he was seen lying on the bed with multiple injuries on his back, arms and legs, from the fall.

Watch the video here.

While warning people about doing such deadly stunts, ADCP (Additional Deputy Commissioner Police of Lucknow) Shweta Shrivastava shared the video and wrote, 'Last night's view of Gomtinagar, Lucknow- The man was trying to be Shaktimaan, but he will not be able to sit for a few days! WARNING: Please don't do such deadly stunts!'

Netizens have reacted to the video and while some comments were serious, others were tucked in humour. One user wrote, 'Creative and Innovation is good but platform should be correct!', another wrote, 'Shaktimaan's power came out from each part of his body'. Also, someone wrote, 'Whom to impress, death?'.