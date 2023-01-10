Top 5 Most Popular Dance Influencers In India To Follow

There is nothing else that can compare to dance as a form of therapy. Watching someone dance is beautiful, especially for those of us who are completely incapable of doing so. Here is a list of the top Instagram accounts for Indian dance that you should follow. On our explore page, on TV, and even in shows, we have seen them. They range from classical to hip-hop dancers and are among the best in the nation.

1. Awez Darbar- It is implied that Awez's videos and photos on Instagram do not have any filters applied to them because he is a member of the NOFILTR.GROUP. On Instagram, he is followed by more than 4.4 million people. In addition to this, he makes it a habit to post fragments of the same story over the course of several days. The Kidnapping and Love Your Country are two of his most famous works that have been published.

2. Malvika Krishandas- Malavika Krishnadas is an Indian actress, television presenter, content creator, and classical dancer. She took part in the Malayalam talent-hunt reality show Nayika Nayakan on Mazhavil Manorama. She made her movie debut through Thattumpurath Achuthan. She played the lead role in the television serial Indulekha aired on Surya TV. She is currently part of Dancing stars on Asia Net.

3. Sadhwi Majumder- Sadhwi Majumder is a dancer and choreographer from India who specializes in Bharatnatyam. Her appearances on the television dance reality show Dance India Dance, India's Dancing Superstar, and India's Best Dancer are some of the most well-known of her career.

4. Sushant Khatri- What you see before you are the result of a gifted dancer from Nepal who moved to India with enormous talent and b-boying moves. He is an inspirational musician who most likely fills his stomach with lyrics and satisfies his appetite with his inexplicable passion for hip-hop.

5. Saumya Kamble- Saumya Kamble is an Indian dancer from Pune. Known for her classical, hip hop, and contemporary dance style, Kamble came into the limelight after she won the Indian reality show India's Best Dancer.