National Girl Child Day 2023: History And Significance Of This Day

Every year India observes National Girl Child Day on 24 January. The day is celebrated with the objective of supporting and providing several opportunities to the girl children of India. The observance is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development. This National Girl Child Day, we are here to tell you more about this day.

History

It was in 2008 when the Ministry of Women and Child Development initiated National Girl Child Day to bring awareness about the gender-based discrimination widespread in society. The ministry was then headed by Renuka Chowdhury under Dr Manmohan Singh's government. Over the years, the Government of India has taken various steps in order to educate people about the importance of girl education, health and nutrition. Due to this, various initiatives have been launched for improving the living condition of girl children. Some of these initiatives are Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Save the Girl Child and many more.



Theme

The Indian government has not officially announced a theme for National Girl Child Day 2023. Previously, the slogans were "Digital Generation, Our Generation, Our Time is Now-Our Rights, Our Future.

Significance