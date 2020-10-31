Home » Insync » Life

Kannada Rajyotsava 2022: Heres What You Need To Know About This Day


Kannada Rajyotsava is an annual celebration that marks the formation of Karnataka state. Every year the day is observed on 1 November. It was in 1956 when all the Kannada-speaking regions of South India were united to form one single state named Karnataka.

The day is observed as a government holiday in Karnataka and is also k known as Karnataka Foundation Day. Today we are here to tell you more about this day. Read the article below to know more about this day.

  • Aluru Venkata Rao, an Indian politician, writer, journalist, revolutionary and historian dreamt of unifying all the Kannada-speaking regions of South India into one state.
  • He wanted to form Karnataka state during the Kannada Ekikarana Movement in 1905.
  • When India became a republic country in 1950, several states were formed in the country. These states were formed on the basis of the languages being spoken and the culture prevalent in the region.
  • Due to this, the state of Mysore was formed. It was ruled by the then royal families.
  • On 1 November 1957, Mysore was merged with other Kannada speaking princely states of Bombay and Madras presidency along with the principality of Hyderabad.
  • This was done to form a unified Kannada speaking state.
  • The newly formed state was still known as Mysore. However, this was opposed by those who belonged to North Karnataka as it was associated with the principality.
  • Hence on 1 November 1973, the state was renamed Karnataka.
  • Devaraj Arasu became the first chief minister of the state.
  • The day is known as Kannada Rajyotsava meaning the festival of the state.
  • On this day, the entire state is decorated with red and yellow coloured flags depicting the festive look.
  • Kannada flags are hoisted at different places and people participate in changing the Kannada anthem of the state.
  • Several processions are taken out by the youths on different vehicles.
  • The flags are usually hoisted at the offices of various political parties.
  • The state government rewards the people for their contribution towards development and welfare.
  • Several cultural programmes are organised at the Krantiveera Stadium, Bangalore. The event is inaugurated by the Chief Minister of the state.

