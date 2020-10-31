Kannada Rajyotsava 2022: Heres What You Need To Know About This Day

Kannada Rajyotsava is an annual celebration that marks the formation of Karnataka state. Every year the day is observed on 1 November. It was in 1956 when all the Kannada-speaking regions of South India were united to form one single state named Karnataka.
The day is observed as a government holiday in Karnataka and is also k known as Karnataka Foundation Day. Today we are here to tell you more about this day. Read the article below to know more about this day.
- Aluru Venkata Rao, an Indian politician, writer, journalist, revolutionary and historian dreamt of unifying all the Kannada-speaking regions of South India into one state.
- He wanted to form Karnataka state during the Kannada Ekikarana Movement in 1905.
- When India became a republic country in 1950, several states were formed in the country. These states were formed on the basis of the languages being spoken and the culture prevalent in the region.
- Due to this, the state of Mysore was formed. It was ruled by the then royal families.
- On 1 November 1957, Mysore was merged with other Kannada speaking princely states of Bombay and Madras presidency along with the principality of Hyderabad.
- This was done to form a unified Kannada speaking state.
- The newly formed state was still known as Mysore. However, this was opposed by those who belonged to North Karnataka as it was associated with the principality.
- Hence on 1 November 1973, the state was renamed Karnataka.
- Devaraj Arasu became the first chief minister of the state.
- The day is known as Kannada Rajyotsava meaning the festival of the state.
- On this day, the entire state is decorated with red and yellow coloured flags depicting the festive look.
- Kannada flags are hoisted at different places and people participate in changing the Kannada anthem of the state.
- Several processions are taken out by the youths on different vehicles.
- The flags are usually hoisted at the offices of various political parties.
- The state government rewards the people for their contribution towards development and welfare.
- Several cultural programmes are organised at the Krantiveera Stadium, Bangalore. The event is inaugurated by the Chief Minister of the state.