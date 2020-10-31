Kannada Rajyotsava 2022: Heres What You Need To Know About This Day

Kannada Rajyotsava is an annual celebration that marks the formation of Karnataka state. Every year the day is observed on 1 November. It was in 1956 when all the Kannada-speaking regions of South India were united to form one single state named Karnataka.

The day is observed as a government holiday in Karnataka and is also k known as Karnataka Foundation Day. Today we are here to tell you more about this day. Read the article below to know more about this day.