International Sign Language Day Campaign By MASH Project Foundation, IDEA And Josh

The importance of sign language in the society is explicit but the knowledge of the same is inadequate. With the intention to sensitize, empower and encourage the youth Josh MASH and IDEA came together to curate a campaign and a challenge for the International day of sign language.

The idea is to teach people sign language and shed light on the importance of communicating with people who have a speaking disability. The challenge allows people to practice these signs in a playway manner in the format of edutainment. The campaign is launched in 10+ languages and is receiving an overwhelming response in the form #ISupportSignLangugae filter on the app.

International Sign Language Day is an initiative to build an inclusive place for people with speaking disabilities to find their place in society.

The narrative of the campaign was to spread awareness about the importance of sign language and how people can contribute by supporting the people with this disability through learning their language and building conversations that lead to a more inclusive society.

Communications Head of IDEA, Siddhi Ojha said ,"While diversity is cited as a top value by almost every organization, people with disabilities often are overlooked or under-supported. Very few organizations include initiatives for hiring people with disabilities. As a result, we are missing out on a great source of talent, and we're all missing out on the full potential of people who can be Assets.

IDEA is working towards an Inclusion and Diversity of PwDs by Skilling , Scaling and Speeding their readiness for every field. On World sign language Day we want to highlight and emphasize on the importance of understanding and including sign language as a requirement to make our workplaces more inclusive and adaptive for PwDs ."

Founder of MASH Project Foundation, Aashish Beergi said, "MASH Project Foundation is an inclusive place and wants to create varied inclusive communities. Our aim is to make the youth sensitive towards the feelings and sentiments of all communities and facilitate education amongst them toward the same cause."

Click here for the campaign:

https://share.myjosh.in/challenge/b26fd67c-7246-49d6-9291-24cd07928c9d

About Josh

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with 115+ million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) and 56+ million DAUs (Daily Active Users).

About MASH Project Foundation

MASH Project Foundation is an award-winning social enterprise committed to building and empowering a global community of social changemakers. It works with national and international organizations to deliver high-quality social impact through its interventions on community building, capacity development and amplifying impact through campaigns and communication solutions.

MASH Project Foundation - https://www.linkedin.com/company/mashproject

Aashish Beergi - Founder MASH - https://www.linkedin.com/in/aashishbeergi