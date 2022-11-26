Slavery is a condition in which one human being or an institution has ownership of another as property, or chattel and is deprived of most rights that the free persons exercise.

The International Day Of Slavery going to be celebrated on 02 December 2022, with the prime focus on wiping out this barbaric system entirely from the earth. Actually, in ancient times when it was practised widely, slavery was so profitable, that it gave rise to more millionaires in the Mississippi River valley alone, compared to the rest of the world. America's southern states became a name to reckon with in the economic scenario with cash crops of tobacco, cotton and sugar cane raking in profits for the owners.

The fuel these economies used was that of human slavery. Poor health and trauma have been the sad results of the practice of Slavery in African countries even today. They still have higher rates of poverty, unemployment, and ill health compared to Whites in the US. Modern Slavery is also about bonded labour, child labour, forced marriage, human trafficking, forced begging etc, as per modern laws.

As per the Global Slavery Index 2018, about 18 million people are living in modern slavery on any given day in 2016, India. India ranked 53 among 167 countries in the slavery index. But the huge population in India puts India at the top of the list of slavery-inflicted nations and this is a genuine problem that needs to be addressed on a serious basis.

International Day For The Abolition Of Slavery 2022: Quotes, Greetings, Wishes And Messages

"You may choose to look the other way but you can never say again that you did not know."

- William Wilberforce

Those who will not reason, are bigots, those who cannot, are fools, and those who dare not, are slaves."

- George Gordon Byron (Lord Byron)

"Disobedience is the true foundation of liberty. The obedient must be slaves."

- Henry David Thoreau

"Whenever I hear anyone arguing for slavery, I feel a strong impulse to see it tried on him personally."

- Abraham Lincoln

"Those who deny freedom to others, deserve it not for themselves"

- Abraham Lincoln, Complete Works - Volume XII

"Today as always, men fall into two groups: slaves and free men. Whoever does not have two-thirds of his day for himself, is a slave, whatever he may be: a statesman, a businessman, an official, or a scholar."

- Friedrich Nietzsche

"Frederick Douglass taught that literacy is the path from slavery to freedom. There are many kinds of slavery and many kinds of freedom, but reading is still the path."

- Carl Sagan

"Knowledge makes a man unfit to be a slave."

- Frederick Douglass

"Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!"

- Patrick Henry