10 Inspiring And Never-To-Forget Quotes on Change

Change is not simply an act of modifying or altering things, but something that makes us look at things from a different perspective. Also, change illustrates how various people's perceptions of change vary. While some people welcome change, others reject it.

Change may bring good things into our lives or may cause a dreadful event. In either case, accepting the change and trying to turn it into something positive itself is a bigger step in one's evolution.

In the Bhagwad Gita, Lord Sri Krishna has said that change is the law of nature. If one has the confidence to accept change, they are the ones to reap its rewards. Fighting change can put one in their comfort zone and never let them look further.

Here are a few inspiring and never-to-forget change quotes that can assist you in bringing change to your life for better outcomes.

1. It doesn't matter how strong your opinions are. If you don't use your power for positive change, you are indeed part of the problem- Coretta Scott King

2. We all get scared and want to turn away, but it isn't always strength that makes you stay. Strength is also making the decision to change your destiny- Zoraida Córdova

3. The only way to make sense of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance- Alan Watts

4. Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek- Barack Obama

5. I cannot say whether things will get better if we change; what I can say is that they must change if they are to get better- Georg Lichtenberg

6. No matter who you are, no matter what you did, no matter where you've come from, you can always change, become a better version of yourself- Madonna

7. If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude- Maya Angelou

8. You must be the change you wish to see in the world- Mahatma Gandhi

9. True life is lived when tiny changes occur- Leo Tolstoy

10. Change is painful, but nothing is as painful as staying stuck somewhere you don't belong- Mandy Hale