Indian Army Dog ‘Axel’ Attains Martyrdom During Anti-Terrorism Operation In Kashmir

Axel, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, was killed in a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday, just minutes after the four-legged soldier sniffed out the hiding terrorist. Axel belonged to the Indian army's elite assault dog squad.

Belgian Malinois is a breed mainly known for its braveness, endurance, excellent agility, stamina, trainability and fast-learning abilities. They are favourite military dogs as they can be trained easily, work for more extended periods and are the best skydivers due to their medium height.

About The Incident

As per army sources, two sniffer dogs, Bajaj and Axel, were fitted with body cams and sent to locate the terrorists inside the suspected building. Bajaj was sent first to cleanse the building. After finding no hints of the terrorists in the first room, Axel was deployed to cleanse the second room, where the terrorists were hidden.

As soon as Axel entered the hiding place of the terrorists, one of them opened fire on him, following which he fell down after a few seconds and took his last breaths.

The troops and the terrorists exchanged fire, and after the operation was completed, Axel's body was recovered. Axel's handler also suffered minor injuries.

According to the postmortem record, Axel is believed to have latched onto the terrorist despite being shot at as he has ten more wounds and a femur fracture, along with the bullet entry and exit wounds.

Room intervention is a risky task during military operations. Axel's brave act has helped save the lives of soldiers involved in the operation during the intervention.

Axel was a 26 Army Dog Unit member and served with the 29 Rashtriya Rifles.