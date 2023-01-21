Republic Day 2023: Quotes And Wishes You Can Send To Your Loved Ones

What can be more beautiful than seeing our National Flag soaring high in the sky? And we all can agree on one thing whenever we listen to the National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' in the background it gives us goosebumps. As we know, India celebrates its Republic Day on 26 January every year, one can witness various cultural programmes being organised throughout the country on this day. People wish each other and celebrate the day with harmony.

In order to help you convey your best wishes to your loved ones on Republic Day, we have listed 12 heart-warming and inspiring quotes here:

1. "Freedom in mind, faith in our heart and memories in our souls. Let us salute our nation on Republic Day."

2. "On this day, promise your motherland that you will preserve its happy moments and protect it from all odds. Wish you a Happy Republic Day 2022."

3. "India has two million Gods and worships them all. In religion, all other countries are paupers and India is the only millionaire- Mark Twain"

4. "May the Republic Day infuse each and every heart with great spirits and love for the country!"

5. "One nation, one vision, one identity, one flag, my incredible India! Vande Matram."

6. "Let every teacher teach the student how to love this nation. Let every parent instil in his or her sons and daughters the beauty of our nation. Happy Republic Day."

7. "Recalling and rejoicing the victory of our freedom fighters on this Republic Day. Best wishes to all. Vande Matram!"

8. "One must never forget those who laid their lives for the sake of our nation. Wish you a Happy Republic Day."

9. "May the glory of Republic Day be with us forever. Happy Republic Day."

10. "On this Republic Day, let us remember the golden history and heritage of your country. Let us feel proud of our nation on this day."

11. "As we march out in the spirit of brotherhood and nationhood, let us not forget to defend the colours of our flag with all we have. Wish you a Happy Republic Day 2023."

12. "Let us join hands together to be the strength of the nation and help it reach the greatest heights. Happy Republic Day 2023."

