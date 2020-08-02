Raksha Bandhan 2022: Heartfelt Quotes To Share With Your Brothers And Sisters

There can be no other bond as pure and affectionate than the one shared by siblings. Brothers and sisters are not just siblings but childhood buddies who stay together for their entire life. They are the ones who grow up fighting for toys and popsicles but support each other during every tough situation. On this Raksha Bandhan i.e., on 11 August 2022, let us celebrate this adorable bond.

Below are some heartfelt quotes that you can share with your brother and sister to make them realise how special they are for you.

1. "To my childhood bully, soul brother, protector and best friend, you are one in a million. I wish you a Happy Raksha Bandhan."

2. "Dear brother, this may be a piece of thread but it contains the love and affection that my heart holds for you."

3. "On this Rakhi, let us bring back the lively spirit of our childhood and relive those memories. Have a cheerful Raksha Bandhan."

4. "Happy Raksha Bandhan to all brothers and sisters out there! May this festival be awesome for you."

5. "Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dear brother. I am sending you my love wrapped in this colourful thread."

6. "Rakhi is a perfect time to tell you just how special is the bond shared by brothers and sisters."

7. "Dear sister, I will always be there for you in every part of your life. I love you and I wish our bond to grow stronger with the passing time."

8. "Dear brother, I hereby tie this Rakhi on your wrist to protect you from the negativities. I hope this Rakhi brings happiness and prosperity in your life."

9. "This Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God that He blesses my sister with health, prosperity, success and happiness."

10. "Dear sister, thanks for being in my life. I am lucky to have a sister like you. I wish you a Happy Raksha Bandhan to you."

11. "There can be no other best friend like my sister. I love you dear sister and wish you a Happy Raksha Bandhan."

12. "On this Raksha Bandhan, let us celebrate the bond so pure and loved."

13. "Dear sister, on this Raksha Bandhan, I want you to know that I love you to the moon and back."

14. "No matter where I am in the world, I know I have my sister's support and love with me. I wish you a Happy Raksha Bandhan sister."

15. "On this Raksha Bandhan, I pray for your well-being and prosperity. May you have a great Raksha Bandhan."

16. "Rakshi is just an excuse to express my love for you, dear brother. May you have a bright future."

17. "A sibling may be the keeper of one's identity, the only person with the keys to one's childhood memories."

18. "There is only one thing that I want to tell you on this Raksha Bandhan. You are lucky to have me as your sister. Just kidding. Enjoy yourself."

19. "My little sister, I have no idea what life will throw at us. But one thing is sure and that is I will always be with you. Nobody can replace the place you have in my heart."

20. "Dear brother, my love for you knows no bounds. You hold a very special place in my heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan dear brother."