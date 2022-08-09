Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Launches DLAs First Publication 8 Years 80 Miracles

The book '8 Years 80 Miracles' is a treatise having the power to inspire and captivate young minds, educate the masses and ultimately exist as a compilation of lesser-known truths. It is the brainchild of the Development Leaders' Alliance (DLA), which is oriented toward building an alliance of different leaders with a vision to empower and contribute to the nation-building process through innovative and adaptive initiatives. The organisation was founded by Sankalp Shukla along with co-founder Surinder Pal Singh Bakshi and like minded young individuals.

In order to commemorate the phenomenal growth that our country has undergone as an outcome of the central government's policies, DLA, with Dailyhunt and Josh as media partner and digital partner respectively, along with Conferlegal, Mad Influence, Lexociates, GTTCI, Ashwa and Yuvastambh, launched the Book '8 Years 80 Miracles'.

The event was held at The Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi on August 5, and was graced by ambassadors, diplomats, members of parliament, bureaucrats, journalists, businessmen, industrialists and intellectuals.

Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Hon'ble Minister of Jal Shakti) and Shri Giriraj Singh (Hon'ble Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj) inaugurated the event. Shri Tarun Chugh (BJP's national general secretary) presided over the gathering. The distinguished guests of honour were Shri Prahlad Patel (Hon'ble Minister of State), and Shri Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai (Hon'ble Minister of State). Shri Ramesh Bidhuri (Hon'ble Members of Parliament) delivered the keynote address.

All the dignitaries talked about the indigenous triumphs and the importance of inclusive and multi-faceted development. The magnificent journey of the central government was addressed, which has successfully managed to integrate our illustrious civilisational past with our contemporary lifestyle and created India into a global hub for agricultural export as well as manufactured goods.

The event entailed a discussion that emphasised the nation's inherent strength and the robust foundations that have been built over the past eight years to provide us not only economic resilience but also broad social acceptability.

Karan Sawhney, Chief Strategist, DLA said, "The compilation of the compendium will contribute to the formulation of a shared vision of nation's development in order to increase its global standing. Development leaders' alliance strives to strengthen the governance and policy and pave the way towards a New India. The book 8 Years 80 Miracles comprehensively encompasses the remarkable achievements of the two term union government that have led to the rapid advancement of the country on all fronts."

Sankalp Shukla, Founder, DLA thanked everyone for their support and expressed his gratitude for the success of the event. "With the release of 8 Years 80 Miracles, DLA has begun its journey of nation building. Governance is the strongest arm of nation building. In the upcoming time, DLA will play the role of a catalyst between the youth and the governance system. I thank Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ji, Shri Prahalad Patel Ji, Shri Tarun Chugh ji, Dr Mahendra Munjpara Ji, Shri Ramesh Bidhuri Ji and Shri Hariborikar ji for their presence and blessings", he stated.