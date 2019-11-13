Childrens Day 2022: 10 Motivational Quotes By Jawahar Lal Nehru For Children

Children's day is on 14 November and kids will be celebrating the day with their friends at their schools, maybe this year it will be a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. People not only celebrate this day along with children but also remember Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India on this day. For that reason, it is his birthday. Since he was quite fond of children, after his demise, it was decided to celebrate his birthday as Children's day in India.

On this day, almost every school organises various programmes for children to enjoy the day in merrymaking. Jawahar Lal Nehru had given several quotes based on the importance of better upbringing and education among children. Today we have brought those quotes for you. Take a look.

1. "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

2. "I may not have time for adults, but I have enough time for children."

3. "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow."

4. "At school, they (children) learn many things, which are no doubt useful, but they gradually forget that essential thing to be human and kind, playful and make life richer for ourselves and others."

5. "The only way to reform them (children) is to win them over with love. So long as a child is unfriendly, you can't mend his ways."

6. "The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare."

7. "To be in good moral condition requires at least as much training as to be in good physical condition."

8. "Let us be a little humble; let us think that the truth may not perhaps be entirely with us."

9. "The person who talks most of his own virtue is often the least virtuous."

10. "The vast army of children across the world, outwardly different kinds of clothes, and yet so very like another. If you bring them together, they play or quarrel, but even their quarrel is some kind of play."

We hope the above-mentioned quotes will inspire the children to make better life decisions and in achieving their goals.

Wish you a Happy Children's Day.