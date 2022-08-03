Beaches That Have Warm Water And Are Perfect Spots For Vacation

Beaches are a blessing. Whenever you plan a beach vacation, you make a list of a few things, such as the weather or picture-perfect surroundings, often forgetting to check the temperature of the beach water. Yes, you heard it right.

The temperature of the water differs from beach to beach. The sun is able to warm only the upper water surface, and most of the ocean water at deep levels remains icy cold. The wind acts as a mixer and brings up cool water from the bottom to the surface, giving a cool ocean water experience. [1]

However, there are some beaches across the world that have warm water, giving people a perfect bathing experience and also giving them a perfect vacation destination. This could be because of the direction of the wind, the weather in the area and the orientation of the coast.

Here is the list of beaches with the warmest water in the world. Take a look.

1. Palolem Beach, India

Goa is widely regarded as India's coastal capital. The place has beautiful beaches, and one among them is Palolem Beach, which is well-known for its vibrant atmosphere and warm water. The temperature of the water ranges between 28-33-degree-Celcius all year round. This is the reason the beach attracts millions of visitors each year.

2. Palm Beach, Florida

The Gulf Stream keeps the waters of Palm Beach warm, making it ideal for beachgoers, swimmers, and divers. For those looking for more than just a great beach on their vacation, they can visit upscale regions nearby as they have plenty of choices available for shopping and great food.

3. Maui, Hawaii

Maui is the second largest and slightly quieter Hawaiian island. The beach offers activities like swimming, snorkeling, and paddleboarding and provides the ultimate relaxing experience. During the winter, even whales can be spotted around the island.

4. Miami Beach, USA

This warm water beach is surrounded by a cosmopolitan environment and offers a variety of nightlife experiences and a comfortable stay. It also has world-renowned art galleries and designer shopping.

5. Playa Tamarindo, Costa Rica

Tamarindo, located in Costa Rica, is an excellent warm water beach for surfing, sportfishing, diving and sunbathing. There are many gorgeous beach houses near the beach. Shopping and dining options are excellent and plentiful, ideal for experiencing the true flavours of Costa Rica.

6. Nha Trang Beach, Vietnam

The beach has warm ocean water and clean sand. It is located right in the city centre, making it extremely convenient for those staying in the city centre. There are plenty of activities such as flyboarding, windsurfing, parasailing and canoeing to perform on the beach, along with delicious seafood.

7. Surfside Beach, Aruba

The beach is an excellent spot for a day out with families and children. The water here is warm, calm and shallow. It also has warm ocean water and amazing dining facilities. It makes for the best island vacation, with perfect weather and a welcoming culture.