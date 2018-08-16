Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: Best Quotes Of The Former Prime Minister Of India

Atal Bihari Vajpayee is known for his legacy of being a man of the masses. The world remembers him for all his great work even though he is no more associated with the political world.

Mr Vajpayee was also known as an ardent champion of woman empowerment and social equality during his tenure in politics. 16 August marks his 5th death anniversary.

Being a great poet at heart, Atal Bihari Vajpayee knew the right kind of words that would inspire and influence the common man apart from the world that he did.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee ने जब Pakistan को Poem 'Sheesh Nahi Jhukega' से दी थी चुनौती | वनइंडिया हिंदी

Here, we from Boldsky share some of the best quotes of Atal Bihari Vajpayee which we or even the future generation will always remember at some point of time in their lives.

Check out some of the best quotes of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

#1: "I have a vision of India: an India free of hunger and fear, an India free of illiteracy and want."

#2: "Our aim may be as high as the endless sky, but we should have a resolve in our minds to walk ahead, hand-in-hand, for victory will be ours."

Advertisement Advertisement

#3: "Our words, actions, and diplomatic efforts should be aimed at trying to achieve pragmatic goals rather than creating the rhetorical effect."

#4: "You can change friends but not neighbours."

#5: "If India is not secular, Then India is not India at all!"

#6: "I dream of an India that is prosperous, strong and caring. An India that regains a place of honour in the comity of great nations."

#7: "We are unnecessarily wasting our precious resources in wars... if we must wage war, we have to do it on unemployment, disease, poverty, and backwardness."

#8: "For development, peace is essential."

#9: "While accepting donations, no one looks at the colour of money."

#10: "I believe the gun is no solution to problems."