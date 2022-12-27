Know What You Are As A Person Through Your Coffee Preferences

You are not only what you eat, but you are what you drink, as well, especially the coffees. Coffee is the universal favourite that is consumed for different reasons in large amounts, the world over. For some amongst us, the day does not start if it does not begin with a steaming cup of coffee, filter or black, whatever. In the case of south Indians, the filter coffee holds them enthralled anytime.

There are hordes of people, that carry their favourite coffee instant powders wherever they travel. There are some who travel miles in a distant place just to find the coffee of their choice. Coffee is a part of our emotions, our culture and our entire lives. A new coffee study conducted in 2022, says that 3-4 cups in moderation decreases cardiovascular risks and prevents cancer and depression so that they do not infest the human mind and body.

Behavioural experts and psychologists have been conducting several studies which are supported by scientific facts and practical observations. You can gauge your levels of patience and introversion, based on your coffee drink. We have stirred up some interesting titbits that go well with your steaming mug of morning coffee. Glance at the below article.

1. Black Coffee Personality

If you drink Black Coffee, then drinking black coffee personality type says that you are the practical no-nonsense, old school, who is efficient and puritanistic. You are fitness oriented and empowered. You do not hesitate saying things to people's faces. Arguments and conflicts are not your cuppa. You are a proverbial horse that cant be led into doing something you really do not enjoy doing. Your sudden spurts of extraversion takes people by surprise.Black Coffee drinkers a set routine which they stick to no matter what. They are generally not inclined to follow the herd. Not the ones to obsess over things for long, they always forge ahead, and hence they are thought of as dependable.

2. The Cappuccino Personality

As a cappuccino buff, you are an adventurous, sophisticated and creative person. You are a perfectionist that obsesses over tiny details. Being health conscious, they indulge in finer things of life. They may be bossy to begin with but later finally do what pleases others. Being sociable the hilt, they enjoy their quality time with their friends. They are at their creative best in coffee shops. They are pleasant personalities, warm hearted and optimistic.

They are adventurous enough to visit new places to learn new skills or just try something new. They can brighten your day with their humour.

3. The Espresso Exceptions

Working hard both in professional as well as in personal lfie, and aiming to be practical, following strict routines, with workouts, and so on. You are not a scatter brain who jumps from one topic to the other in a conversation. You are obsessed with time and keep things in order with a todo list always in place. You are a born leader, busy and hardworking. You love a shot of strong coffee which induces you to work better for the day. They are good multi taskers and bold people who love to have their coffee in a little bitter flavour.

4. The Latte Lover

If you are latte lover, you are laidback, agreeable and easy going. You never take risks including the heated conversations where you have to take a firm stand. You are mild mannered and go with the flow. They are team players and trend setters who care about their appearance. They are friendly people that like to be quiet or reserved who like to be close with someone rather than being a social butterfly. Helpful and generous, Latte drinkers are people pleasers, polite to a fault, and more or less an open book for those who want to know them, they are less adventurous and love to laze their time watching their favourite shows

5. The Frozen/Blended Coffee Addict

These types always try something new all the time; they are bold trendsetters who are childlike and spontaneous. Their imagination usually works overtime and they are sticklers for quick fixes. They can be reckless in their choices. If you love the sugary goodness of caramel and whipped cream in your cold coffee, you are a trendsetter. You are an optimist and young at heart. You can be reckless and try unexplored arenas without hesitation. With your imagination and spontaneity, you bring smile on everyone's face in the gatherings.

6. The Instant Coffee Lover

These are cheerful, straight forward types, who love to laugh, and live and procrastinate. But instant coffee drinkers are not adventurous and do not let others understand them in detail. Instant coffee drinkers are laid back, poor planners. Instant coffee is the choice of many drinkers as it is cheaper in some countries like India. So, the type of instant coffee that you prefer may depend on several things like upbringing, thriftiness, and culture. They are also traditional in their own way. They take life as it comes and sometimes can be too laid back for their own good. They always neglect basic health problems until they grow to uncontrollable proportions.

7. The Americano Lover

Preferring the simpler things in life, Americano drinkers are conscientious and keep their cool always. They are efficient, crowd pleasing, Outgoing and sociable. They are better in groups than being with one or two people for company, however sometimes they can baffle you with their moods. They are focussed, and driven. And fitness oriented.

8. The Affogato Adept

They love their coffee, bitter and strong but compulsively prefer to add a sweet dish alongside. Fun loving and cheerful, they love to guzzle their coffees after dinner. They like to take the day as it comes. These are just fun observations, that may not perfect, on the dot in their predictions. We need to take these with a pinch of salt anyway.

9. The Ristretto Lover

Ristretto is a very strong, concentrated form of espresso and people who love this taste are honest with a unique personality. You can be described as hardworking, confident and organised. You are a busy bee. Your multi-tasking and efficient ways can make you an outstanding leader. Although you a little moody, nothing can swerve you from your path.

10. The Filter Coffee Fanatic

The good old slowly brewed coffee, that is mixed with milk and sugar mixed in desirable proportions requires patience but it is the choice of patient and reliable people. They are labelled as sensible with people always surrounding them for advice. They do not skim beyond the periphery of pragmatism and reason,