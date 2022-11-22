International Human Rights Day 2022: Know About Date, Theme, Facts And Significance

Human rights are rights we have acquired inherently at birth regardless of nationality, sex, national or ethnic origin, color, religion, language, or any other status. These include the right to life, liberty, security and fair trial, freedom from torture and other cruel and inhuman treatment, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the rights to good health, education and an acceptable standard of living. Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.

On the occasion of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948, initiated by the United Nations General Assembly, on 10 December, Human Rights Day is observed on a grand scale. The UDHR refers to the indispensable rights that everyone has as a human being regardless of any other status that they are given and born under. This is the most translated document that is made available in 500 languages. Read on to know more.

International Human Rights Day 2022: Date And Theme

Every year International Human Rights Day is celebrated on 10 December. The theme for this year is "All Human, All Equal"

International Human Rights Day 2022: Interesting Facts

Human rights that we are entitled to from birth, without discrimination include the right to life and liberty, freedom from slavery and torture, freedom of opinion and expression, the right to work and education, and so on.

Human rights is the sum total of two basic principles, equality and non-discrimination, which are crucial to sustainable development.

The focus is on addressing forms of discrimination affecting the most vulnerable population such as women and girls, indigenous people, Africans, LGBTIQ people, migrants and people with disabilities, and so on.

Equality, inclusion and non-discrimination are the only way to reduce inequalities.

Back in India, in 1945, the Sapru Committee argued for the need to include a written code for Human rights in the constitution. India was a signatory to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

International Human Rights Day 2022: Significance

Poverty, inequalities and structural discrimination can be categorised as violations of human rights. In order to be successful, we need human rights measures, political support and support of the victims involved. We are in need of a new system wherein power, resources and opportunities can be shared in a fair manner.

Economic, social and cultural rights and the rights to development and sustainable environment, are the key areas, which should be focussed on to create more sustainable societies in the future.

Financial and health crises off late, have ruined the prospects of life for millions of young people. Unless decent jobs and social security are offered them, the present and the Covid generations would suffer a lot in terms of human rights.

Unfair vaccine distribution and hoarding work against the spirit of global solidarity. The common agenda should speak up for a new social contract so that a life of dignity is ensured for all.

Environmental degradation, including climate change, pollution and nature loss, harms the vulnerable population in untold ways. This outcome does widen the gap of existing inequalities. An action taken in this direction should work as a basis for a new human rights-based economy that lets people recover completely from the aftereffects of COVID-19.

Human rights can take away the sting out of the toxic issues like conflict and crisis, by addressing grievances effectively. Societies that are powered by human rights are better equipped to combat unforeseen incidents like the pandemics and climate crises. Everyone has access to the benefits that the human rights offer, but when some are excluded from the process the inequality will reintroduce the vicious cycle of conflict and crisis.

They inspired over 60 countries to constitute together the international standard of human rights. Today the general consent of all United Nations member states on the basic Human Rights has assured strength and reiterates the importance of human rights in our lives.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights plays a major role by empowering the people with their rights and observe the yearly celebration of Human Rights Day.

