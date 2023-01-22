Indian Coast Guard Day 2023: Quotes, Notes, Messages, WIshes, Whatsapp Statuses To Keep You Inspired

Every year on 1 February , Indian Coast Guard Day is observed in honour of all maritime security organizations. India celebrates its 46th Indian Coast Guard Day this year 1 February in 2023. Coast Guards guard our borders through volunteering searching, and conducting rescue operations. The Indian Coast Guard sees that it offers safety in artificial islands, offshore ports and other facilities. They are engaged in the preservation and assistance of fishers and mariners. In the event of smuggling activities, coast guard extends help to the Department of law enforcement agencies. They preserve law and order on domestic and international waterways. Here are some of the quotes, wishes and WhatsApp messages and FB Quotes for you to go through,

1. Our men and women in uniform, are a force for good throughout the world, and that is nothing to apologize for. Happy Coast Guard Day

2. We guard because every once in a while, we see someone out there feeling hopeless, desperately praying for their life, and we are bound to answer. Wish you a happy ICG day

3. Anyone with gumption and a sharp mind will consider what's said and what's done. Warmest wishes on ICG day

4. Regulations say we have to go out on duty. They do not hint at coming back. WIshing you success on ICG day

5. Those outside military will never understand what it is to be in the Military. Shine like stars on the ICG day

6. Let us salute our coast guards because we feel secure in their presence in our lives. We wish you the best on this day.

7. We are going to continue to defend our frontiers using the Border Patrol, with the Customs Department, with the Coast Guard, with the Armed Forces. Thank you and wish you will keep climibng the ladder of success on the ICG day.

8. Our men and women in uniform, are a force for good throughout the world, and that is not something to apologize for. A lighthearted wish to you on this ICG day

9. The Coast Guard has always been regarded as the armed service that gets more done for less. WIsh you justice on the ICG day.

10. To find us, you have to be good at capturing us, you have to be quick, but it is impossible to beat us. Wish you more recognition for your bravery

11. "If i die in a war zone, put me in a box, send me homw with medals pinned to my chest. Tell my mother that I did my best. A salute to your bravery on ICG day.

12. I will come back after hoisting the tricolor, Otherwise come back wrapped in it. I shall definitely be back. We admire your patriotic fervour and wish you succeed in your efforts on the ICG day.