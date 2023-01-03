How Zodiac Signs Drop Hints Before Breaking Up With Their Partners

Breakups play havoc on your peace of mind and are hard to accept, but they are unavoidable in our lives and they do not happen without reason. You may ascribe different reasons to the breakup but finally realize it was not meant to be. The phase post-breakup phase is insufferable as you have to heal yourself from the scars of abuse and neglect. Breakup starts with emotional and mental distancing and finally results in physical separation. It happens when a series of events force you to turn your back on the relationship. Breakups happen due to personality differences, lack of quality time spent, infidelity, lack of positive communication, and unhappiness about the marriage in totality.

Let us know how the zodiac signs drop hints before breaking up with their partners. Read on to know more about them.

1.Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Aries is most loyal under all circumstances generally speaking. They call it an end only when the partner has let them down very badly. When they are hurt, they disconnect themselves totally from the relationship. If they met each other by coincidence somewhere, they would prefer to behave like a total stranger as if they did not know each other in the first place.

2. Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Although Taurus is honest and frank about things, they can be quite cruel to the feelings of the partner. When they grow tired of love, they will not mince words and call spade a spade. Stubborn with firm convictions, they never accept they are wrong. They blame it all on the other partner completely washing their hands off the matter and moving on from the relationship.

3. Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Gemini is the tower of passion and have this need to love and be loved always. They are understood to be in some sort of a mental crisis, when they are out of love and not in any relationship. Always cheerful, they can get eerie quiet and exude a threatening aura around them that is enough to kill any remaining interest.

4. Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

When they are bored with the relationship, they will no longer display their passion to people around them. They go about with hanging long face that expresses that there is no one to care for them. But appearances are deceptive as their hearts are screaming for company and partnership. It is just a façade they pull over themselves.

5. Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Strong and resilient, Leo knows how to overcome the worst of situations. To love or not to love are the words written in gold for them. They love with a positive spirit and when in love, think that it is a common experience in life. Once they are out of it, they still care and look up to their ex as a good friend.

6. Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Virgo is someone who cannot tolerate the follies of others as well as themselves. When they are tired of seeing someone for a longer time than they can tolerate, it is an indication that they can't take it again, they are very likely to be angry to the core at their ex when they breakup and when they see each other they are sure to throw strong words, and hurl criticisms at their exes.

7. Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Although Libra is one of the fairest and most rational souls that were ever seen, when it comes to love, they become gullible fools. They are all peaches and roses and once they commit, they really go headlong and deep into the other end of the spectrum. Once they fall out of love, they become heartbroken and stop believing in love and its positive implications on humans. Life is no longer colourful for them and they show no motivation to move on.

8. Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Scorpio can be the strangest of the lot and when in love they fall silent, and love with a sincere heart. When they are out of love and a deep relationship, they show their feelings on their faces. When they are not so close to their ex, you can't even figure out whether they were in love with this person in the first place. Scorpios never allow peace of mind to those who have dared hurting them.

9. Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Sagittarius is quite innocent, shy and gullible to the core. So when someone betrays them, their world falls apart and into pieces. They are bored and disinterested about everything around them thereafter, and no longer care for what life and living it in a normal manner seems impossible to them.

10. Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Capricorn is too rational and practical to be affected by emotional processes like love, and they can be easily dumped because they do not really mind. They can be sensitive and thoughtful, and if the relationship breaks down, they will introspect and check and see if they are to be blamed for all that in the first place. They are at their frankest best when they have to give clues about ending their relationship with their partner.

11. Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Aquarius are not avid communicators and they are hopeless at offering comfort to others and when they really get tired of loving you, they may show it through some indifferent actions like Missing important occasions, forgetting meetings, delaying their arrival and so on. They are kind enough to give you time to prepare yourself for the breakup and mentally strengthen yourself.

12. Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Pisces is as vulnerable as the fish in the sea. They fall in love completely and see love and life in all its wonderful colours. When the communication breaks down, they will be black and grey everywhere and life loses its colour and it takes a very long to come out of their post-breakup blues. Breakup feels intolerable for Pisces.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

