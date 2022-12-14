How To Download Vaccination Certificate

Vaccination for the first phase covered around 30 million front line workers. In the second phase of the Covid 19 vaccination drive, which began on 01 March, senior citizens above the age of 60 years and those above 45 years suffering from comorbidities were vaccinated.

Two types of vaccines have been chosen to be given to people, one being the Covishield and the other is the Covaxcin. Covaxcin was developed by Bharat Biotech and the Covishield was the brainchild of the Serum Institute Of India.

Various initiatives pioneered by the Central Ministries in collaboration with the States/UTs were in the area of strengthened community surveillance, quarantine facilities, isolation wards, adequate PPEs, trained men force, rapid response teams to manage the pandemic situation.

Here is a step-by-step tutorial for you to download the Covid -19 vaccination certificate.

How To Download The Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate Through Aarogya Setu App:

Firstly, get the Arogya Setu app updated on your phone.

Click on the app and open the Cowin tab.

Click on the option that indicates "Vaccination Certificate."

Now the beneficiary reference ID has to be entered. This is the one you would have received at the time of registration of vaccination.

Lastly, tap on the button "Get certificate.

Here is how to download the Covid-19 vaccine certificate:

When you are administered the vaccination for the first time, you can download a provisional vaccination certificate and a message on your registered mobile number that provides information about it as well as a link to download your certificate.

Now on your mobile, tap on the link that is provided.

For verification, you will be asked to enter your mobile number again.

Tap on the download button to procure your certificate.

Procuring the certificate for the second dose:

You should mandatorily download the certificate once you get your first dose. On your registered mobile number, you will receive information about your second dose.

Once you get vaccinated for the second time, you will get a message for completing the second-time vaccination. This message shows a link to download the final digital certificate of vaccination.

The certificate will show your name, date of birth, beneficiary reference ID, photo, vaccine name, hospital name, date, and so on.

Download COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate via WhatsApp

It is only when you have received your COVID-19 vaccine shot, tjhat you will be able t download your certificate. This is a proof to show that you have received vaccination/vaccinations. If you want to download the certificate immediately, you have the COWIN portal to do that.

Recently according to an initiative launched by the union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya's office, you can get the certificate via WhatsApp within seconds if you have completed your rounds of vaccination.

Receive Your COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate via MyGov Corona Helpdesk On WhatsApp