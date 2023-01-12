How To Correct Your Posture While You Sit, Stand, And Work On The Computer

Good posture is not only a way to carry yourself in the best possible way but it is also about conserving your health physically for long term. Maintaining the proper posture helps to prevent pain, and injuries and a host of other associated problems.

While standing and sitting, hold yourself comfortably well, in the way prescribed. Posture is all about positioning your spine in an apt way. A spine is bent at three points, at the neck, middle of your back, and lower back. It should not get any curvier than this. Head should be firmly above shoulders; the top of the shoulder should be right over the hips.

Ideal Standing posture:

Stand erect with feet shoulders width apart. Stand standing with feet shoulders-width apart. Pressure on the heels should be even in both the feet.

Take a gentle breath and pull or tuck your belly slightly in

Gently lower your shoulders backwards and then down. Now knees should point forward and be relaxed or slightly bent. Knees should be aligned over feet; hips should be over the knees and the top of the shoulders must be right over hips. Arms should be naturally left to hang at either side. Look forward and see that earlobes are parallel with shoulders. Do not jut out your head in any direction. Lift the chin so that it is parallel to the floor. Stand tall.

Best Sitting Posture

While being seated, the butt should touch the back of the chair and feet should be placed on the ground. Body weight should be equally distributed. Knees should be positioned at or below the level of the hip. Position heels directly underneath knees at a 90-degree angle. Shoulders should be positioned directly over the hips and elbows bent at 90 degrees. Adjust the position of the monitor to see if it is at your eye level.

Sitting in one position for a long time might injure your health. Get up from the seating position and move every 30 minutes. Take a break and stroll around your office or home, or do marching movements in place ( Doud Kadam Taal). Roll your shoulders to refresh your body and senses.

Posture To Observe At The Workstation

Hands, wrists and elbows should be parallel to the floor. Head should face forward, and in the same line as torso. Relax your shoulders and let upper arms hang normally at your sides. Keep your elbows close to the body. Feet should be resting on the floor. Back should be supported with proper lumbar support. Thighs and hips should be parallel to the floor. Knees and hips should be at the same height and feet should be forward slightly. Once every 30 minutes, make adjustments to your chair. Stretch your torso including your fingers hands and arms. Stand up and walk around once in a while. Some of your computing, browsing, phone conversations and conference calls must be done for a change, in standing position.

