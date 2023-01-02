Five Negative Body Language Signals That Give Wrong Impressions

Sometimes despite your inability to convey what you feel, the listeners seem to understand because you just betrayed yourself nonverbally with your body language. The importance of Body language gestures is all the more accentuated during public speaking sessions. People can gauge your self-confidence, your attitude, and whatever you want to tell them by your body language. More than half of our communication happens nonverbally.

If creating a better impression is your intention, you should work on your body language expressions. Speaking posture, gestures, body movement, facial expression, and eye contact are crucial to conveying what you really feel and creating a good impression on the audience.

1. Crossing Your Arms Behind Your Back While Talking

Doing this gesture while talking to someone, could be lethal to your image in the viewer's eyes. This is an expression of impatience and a hurry to cut the conversation or it could be that you are bossy and authoritative. If someone is crossing their arms or hands behind their back while speaking, shows that the person is unsure about you. It can also mean that you are hiding something from a person if you hold both your arms and clutch at your arms tightly. Yes, if you hold your arms behind your back, and grip one hand with the other tightly, while also slouching your shoulders, it shows you are frustrated, angry, and nervous, with no confidence.

2. Touching Your Face While Speaking

Another expression that creates a bad impression is when you touch your face often while speaking. You are giving away traces of anxiety, nervousness, lack of control and confidence. Most people are put off by this gesture. This also shows that you are preoccupied with something and are not attentive to the conversation. While touching another person's face shows intimacy and affection, touching your own face shows that you are masking your true feelings. .

3. Clasping Your Hands Or Intertwining Your Fingers

Doing this while you are talking shows that you are anxious, nervous, and worried, with no confidence. If you keep clasping or wringing your hands while talking, it shows you are frustrated, stressed and tensed up. The harder you clutch at your hands and fingers, the more you are stressed and unprepared for the situation.

4. Pointing Fingers At Someone Or Something

Some people may point their fingers to point out something. But it is rude and aggressive to behave so. You are being assertive or you are in a sermonising position with the other person. Some people may get offended if fingers are being pointed out at them. Educated society thinks it is a lack of manners/ If you point at someone with your index finger, it shows aggression

5. Crossing Legs While Standing

You look less confident when you cross your legs while standing. One leg crossing over another shows that you have no confidence and your words carry no meaning. It can also show that you are fearful and anxious and hiding something from the other. However, crossing your legs in the middle of a conversation shows you are being defensive.