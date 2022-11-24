Christmas 2022: 12 Inspirational Verses From Bible To Illuminate Your Day

Winter is the most wonderful and pleasant time of the year, and what makes it more beautiful is that we celebrate Christmas. During this time, people get busy decking their halls, arranging feasts and shopping online. Apart from that, one also needs to slow down and retrospect the events of their life.

When Christmas time draws close it is time we remind ourselves of the power of kindness and humanity, These verses hint at the deeper layers of meaning that is associated with Christmas eve. Christmas time is about assembling together to celebrate the spirit of love, family and God. We have curated beautiful and heartwarming verses which are a perfect read before the Christmas eve.

12 Inspirational Verses From Bible To Illuminate Your Christmas

1. "The rituals of the nations are hollow: A tree from the forest is chopped down and shaped by the craftsman's tools. It's overlaid with silver and gold and fastened securely with a hammer and nails so it won't fall over. They are no different than a scarecrow in a cucumber patch: they can't speak; they must be carried because they can't walk. Don't be afraid of them, because they can't do harm or good." - Jeremiah 10:3-5

2. "Therefore, I say to you, don't worry about your life, what you'll eat or what you'll drink, or about your body, what you'll wear. Isn't life more than food and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds in the sky. They don't sow seed or harvest grain or gather crops into barns. Yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Aren't you worth much more than they are?" - Matthew 6:25-26

3. "She will give birth to a son, and you will call him Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins." - Matthew 1:21

4. "While they were there, the time came for Mary to have her baby. She gave birth to her firstborn child, a son, wrapped him snugly, and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the guestroom." - Luke 2:6-7

5. "...he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross. Therefore, God highly honored him and gave him a name above all names, so that at the name of Jesus everyone in heaven, on earth, and under the earth might bow." - Philippians 2:8-10

6. "Look! A virgin will become pregnant and give birth to a son, And they will call him, Emmanuel." - Matthew 1:23

7. When they saw the star, they were filled with joy. They entered the house and saw the child with Mary, his mother. Falling to their knees, they honored him. Then they opened their treasure chests and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh." - Matthew 2:10-11

7. "The angel said, 'Don't be afraid, Mary. God is honoring you. Look! You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you will name him Jesus. He will be great and he will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne of David his father.'" - Luke 1:30-32

8. God has exalted Jesus to his right side as leader and savior so that he could enable Israel to change its heart and life and to find forgiveness for sins." - Acts 5:31

