Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: Date, History, Importance, And Celebrations

Armed forces Flag Day is intended to honour the soldiers, sailors, and airmen of India. On this day funds are collected for the welfare of ex-servicemen, existing personnel and to rehabilitate battle or war casualties. Apart from that, small flags, badges, stickers, etc. are also distributed to ignite the feeling of patriotism among everyone. Fund collection as a tradition that has continued till now right from 07 December 1949 up to now.

Soldiers bravely fight to protect a country from external threats. They risk their lives every day and sacrifice their comfort to protect millions of people every day. Whenever a need arises, they have thrown themselves into the cause of fighting cross-border terrorism and insurgency during which instance, several lives have been sacrificed while many of them are left disabled.

It becomes the duty of every citizen of this country, to be ethically answerable for the losses undergone by the army men and their families. We need to pitch in a bit to help their cause and there is no event better than the Armed Forces Flag Day to convey our well-meaning responses to the army.

Men in uniform have been just that with their domestic roles relegated to the background and the extent to which they serve the nation has been exemplary. A roaring spirit of patriotism and collective solidarity rushes in the veins of every army man and together they are invincible. It becomes our primary responsibility towards the heroes of the borders, to take care of their well-being so that they will reciprocate by serving us even better.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: Date

Armed Forces Flag Day is going to be celebrated on 07 December 2022.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: History

Armed forces collect funds from people for the betterment of the Armed Forces staff just by selling batches, stickers, and coupon flags, stickers, and other items. On this day, as a thankful gesture towards the donations, small flags are also distributed. The annual celebration is centred mainly on the rehabilitation of the war victims, resettlement, and well-being of the ex-servicemen personnel.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: Importance

On 28 August 1949, a committee that was led by the then Defence Minister decided to observe 07 December as a Flag Day every year. This day is celebrated annually in remembrance of the sacrifices of the personnel of the Army, Air Force, and Navy towards the nation. This event is arranged to bring in common public active participation all over the country into the collective purpose of providing rehabilitation, caring for the welfare and well-being of the serving personnel along with their families, and extending help to the resettlement of ex-servicemen and their families.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: Celebrations

During the Armed Forces Flag Day, the armed staff arrange traditional and cultural programs, to convey to the general public the status and well-being of army men.

Indian military distributes the tricolour flags or vehicle flags which display red, dark blue and light blue that represents the three army divisions. They exhibit a valiant spirit while showing the public their brave encounters with the enemy side and the sacrifice of the countless lives of army men who threw their personal interests aside to safeguard the interests of the nation.

For the flag day funding purpose, all associated welfare groups such as Kendriya Sainik Board Fund, ex-servicemen's welfare fund, and other units, were made to collaborate to create a single Armed Forces Flag Day fund in the year 1993 by the Indian Defense Ministry.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: Reasons Why We Should Contribute

While our selfless men in uniform lay down their lives for our country during emergency situations, their family is practically inconsolable. Not only do they lose their sole breadwinners, but they also lose the only source of moral support for their lives. Those of our men who are disabled require a life of dignity and rehabilitation. Also, some men in service suffer from chronic and life-threatening diseases like cancer and heart afflictions etc. As they can not afford the treatment cost, they too need our hands of support to help them.

Indian armed forces staff are required to retire by the age of 35-40 years due to which around 60000 Defence personnel have to look for an alternate career or means of earning. Hence, caring for themselves and their families also asks for our participation. These are a few of several reasons why maximum contribution should be offered on Flag Day to keep these veterans the chance to live with dignity for the rest of their lives.

