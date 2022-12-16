Runner Rugs: Features, Benefits And Where To Place Them In Your Home

Decor can make or break the ambience of your home and it is here that aesthetics and the right products come into play. Often we try to pay attention to every detail and spend a lot of time, and money to make the home comfortable for family members and guests. But, sometimes, this looks like a daunting task. That's why one way to save yourself is to add the perfect runner rugs to your home and spice up the decor.

What Is A Runner Rug?

A runner rug is a versatile décor accessory that is long and narrow. They are usually rectangular in design but can be found in numerous shapes, sizes and patterns. Also, they add a lot of depth to your home. In certain narrow spaces at home, in our bedrooms, and hallways, which are the neglected or unattended areas of a home, these runner rugs can surely add charm and add elegance and warmth to the decor.

Runner Rug: Know The Features

Runner rugs have more length than width. They are long and narrow strips of rugs which come in varying lengths and a carefully chosen runner can cover the longest galleries and hallways. Basically, any rug whose width is not larger than the length comes under the runner category. Rajasthan shops have a wide collection of hand-knotted and flat-weave runners in silk, wool, cotton, and jute.

Where To Place Runner Rugs In Your Home?

A runner can be placed anywhere you wish. But some places look good when you place runners. they can be placed along the entranceway, foyers and hallways. It can also be used in the bedroom along the sides of the bed on the floor. But your bedroom should be big enough to house a runner and still not look cluttered. You could possibly use a large neutral-shaded rug in the bedroom for that touch of warmth and cheer.

Make sure you choose a good quality runner for entrances and hallways as it is a much-trodden path and rough used. A hand-knotted rug is ideal because it is the most durable and of high quality. There is nothing better than this for galleries, foyers, and entrances. A flatweave runner with a good rug pad, which is used to avoid slipping is also preferable. Runner rugs are usually placed on staircases, narrow hallways, bedrooms, the entrance of the home, the kitchen and in the bathroom, in front of the sink. Runners can come in any shape or colour. They certainly serve their purpose very well.

Runner Rugs: Know The Benefits