List Of Human Foods That Are Safe For Dogs

Fruits that are safe for dogs

1. Apples: Vitamins A and C are some of the most important vitamins for dogs found in apples.



It is also important to note that apples are good sources of fibre, which can have a beneficial effect on a dog's digestion. However, eating rotten apples can lead to alcohol poisoning in dogs. Also, make sure to avoid the seeds [4].



2. Blueberries: Blueberries are a safe food source for dogs, and they are an excellent source of fibre, antioxidants, and phytochemicals. Studies suggest that antioxidants in blueberries may improve age-related issues in older dogs.



3. Watermelon: In general, watermelon is safe for dogs, but it is important to remove all the seeds first, as seeds can clog the intestines. Chewing on the rind may cause stomach upset, so remove it before giving your dog the watermelon.



4. Bananas: As long as bananas are consumed in moderation, dogs can benefit from their magnesium content, which is important for the health of their bones [5].

As bananas contain a high amount of sugar, they should only be given to dogs occasionally.

Vegetables that are safe for dogs

5. Carrot: Chewing on carrots can promote good dental health for dogs. Carrots help remove plaque from their teeth. The vitamin A in carrots also benefits a dog's immune system, skin, and coat. Therefore, carrots can safely be added to your dog's diet.



6. Cucumber: Dogs who are overweight can benefit from cucumbers, a low-calorie, safe snack. Cucumber is also a good source of vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin K.



7. Green bean: Besides being a good source of protein, green beans also contain calcium, iron, and vitamin K, making them an excellent snack for dogs. To prevent choking, avoid seasoning green beans and chop them up before giving them to your dog [6].



8. Sweet potato: As a healthy, natural, and safe dog treat, sweet potatoes offer a variety of health benefits (and a sweet flavour they will probably enjoy).



9. Pumpkin: As a superfood for dogs, pumpkin contains essential micronutrients and fibre, making it an extremely nutritious treat. You can add it to their daily food as well.

Other human foods safe for dogs

10. White rice: If your dog suffers from an upset stomach, cooked white rice is a good option since it is easy to digest and helps bind the stool together. Dogs with diabetes should only consume small amounts of white rice, which may cause blood sugar levels to rise [8].



Note: It is best to avoid giving your dog white rice regularly.



11. Peanut butter: It is safe for dogs to consume peanut butter in moderation if it is unsalted and does not contain added sugar or sweeteners. It is important to ensure that peanut butter does not contain xylitol, which is highly toxic to dogs.



12. Dairy products: When consumed in very small quantities, dairy products such as milk, cheese, and plain yoghurt are safe for dogs. In dogs, excessive dairy consumption can cause digestive problems due to a low level of lactase, an enzyme that breaks down milk's sugars [9].



In dogs with lactose intolerance, dairy products should be avoided. Signs of lactose intolerance include diarrhoea or vomiting following the consumption of dairy products.



13. Fish: It is safe for dogs to eat salmon, shrimp, and tuna, as these are all good sources of protein. Omega-3 fatty acids found in salmon and tuna can help keep a dog's immune system, coat, and skin in good health. Shrimp contains B vitamins, which are beneficial for a dog's digestive system and circulation.



Before feeding fish to a dog, it is important to cook it since raw fish can contain harmful parasites [10].



14. Chicken: Plain, boiled chicken with no seasoning is a good option when a dog has an upset stomach.



15. Pork: It is safe for dogs to consume unseasoned, cooked pork. However, dogs should only consume small amounts of pork due to its high-fat content, which can cause inflammation and pancreatitis. In addition, due to the high salt content in bacon and processed ham, dogs should not be fed these foods [11][12].

While these human foods are all safe for your four-legged companion, they should not be given to them as their primary source of nutrition. Instead, always feed your dogs (or any pets) a species-appropriate diet that is not just kibbles (dry food) but fresh, homemade food that can include some of the above-mentioned food items.

On A Final Note...

Remember, guys, more than one million adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized yearly because too many pets enter shelters and too few people consider adoption when looking for a pet. Animals don't just love you unconditionally; they also benefit you psychologically, emotionally and physically.

So remember, ADOPT DON'T SHOP!