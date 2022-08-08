Clean A Washing Machine With Vinegar And Baking Soda In 3 Steps!

Your washing machine can fill up with grime over time as dirt disappears from your clothes, towels, and sheets. You might also find leftover detergent, hard-water deposits, and mould or mildew around the lid if you don't clean it regularly -washing clothes with this can leave a residue or leave them smelling weird.

Once a month, clean your washing machine to ensure your freshly washed clothes and linens are as clean as possible. You can use these instructions for front-loading and top-loading washing machines, but there are a few things to remember. First, you'll get more life out of your washing machine if you keep it clean and well maintained.

How To Clean A Washing Machine With Vinegar And Baking Soda

You don't have to worry about damaging your machine because white vinegar won't hurt your clothes.

Step 1: Run a hot wash cycle with vinegar

Instead of detergent, run an empty, regular wash cycle hot with two cups of vinegar.

Then, fill the detergent dispenser with vinegar.

A hot water-vinegar combo gets rid of bacteria and prevents them from growing.

Vinegar can also deodorize and cut mildew odours.

Step 2: Clean the washing machine inside and out

Mix about 1/4 cup vinegar with a quart of warm water in a bucket or nearby sink.

Clean the inside of the machine with this mixture, plus a sponge and toothbrush.

Next, check out the fabric softener and soap dispensers inside the door and around the opening.

Scrub your soap dispenser in vinegar water if it's removable.

Don't forget to wipe down the exterior of the machine too.

Step 3: Repeat the hot cycle - without vinegar this time.

Do one more empty, hot, regular cycle without detergent or vinegar.

To remove build-up loosened from the first cycle, add 1/2 cup baking soda to the drum.

Once the cycle is done, wipe the inside of the drum with a microfiber cloth to get rid of any residue.

For cleaning a top-loading washing machine

To clean a top-loading washer, consider pausing the machine during the first hot-water cycle.

Let the tub fill and agitate for one minute, and then pause the cycle for an hour to allow the vinegar to soak.

Additionally, top-loading washing machines tend to collect more dust than front-loaders. With a microfiber cloth dipped in white vinegar, wipe the top of the machine and the dials to remove dust or detergent splatters.

Use a toothbrush to scrub hard-to-reach areas around the lid and under the tub rim.

For cleaning a front-loading washing machine

Front-loading washing machines tend to emit a musty odour due to the gasket or rubber seal around the door. In addition, a damp environment and leftover detergent can create a breeding ground for mould and mildew, so it is important to keep this area clean regularly.

Clean the area around the door with distilled white vinegar and let it sit for one minute with the door open before wiping it clean with a microfiber cloth.

You may also wipe the area with a diluted bleach solution for a deeper clean.

Let the door sit open for a few hours after each wash to prevent mould or mildew growth.