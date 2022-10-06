Amazon Great Indian Festival: Breathe Easy, This Sale Season: Upto 40% Off On Air Purifier

You can use an air purifier to refresh stale air so that indoor pollutants don't cause respiratory infections, neurological problems, or aggravate asthma symptoms. Several types of indoor air pollutants can be eliminated with quality air purifiers.

Here's your chance to save up to 40% on air purifiers during Amazon's Great Indian Festival.

1. Kent Aura Air Purifier

You'll breathe fresher air with Kent Aura Air Purifier, and your home's hygienic and safer. With the excellent 3-stage air purification process, it gets rid of 99.9% of dust particles. It is equipped with Japan's antibacterial-coated HEPA dust collection technology to remove 2.5 particulate matter from the air. An activated carbon filter takes out odours, and an ionizer makes the air fresh. This air purifier can run for 8 hours and is perfect for rooms up to 270 square feet.

2. Eureka Forbes Aeroguard Air Purifier

Eureka Forbes' Aeroguard AP 700 EX air purifier is the perfect blend of intelligent technology and powerful performance. Designed to give you purified air that keeps you warm, these air purifiers are ASI (Asthma Society of India) certified for the highest standards of air quality. Now, you can breathe in pure, fresh, pollution-free air by using aero guard air purifiers, a product of superior aesthetic design and advanced science.

3. Philips Air purifier

Featuring professional-grade sensing, the Philips Air Purifier Series 1000 automatically monitors and purifies the air. With night sensing mode, you can be reassured of constant air quality monitoring and clean air delivery while you sleep. And it's quiet as a whisper.

4. Tesora Air Purifier

The Tesora Air Purifier Pro boasts a dual function of a fan as well as an air purifier. You'll get cleaner air with a pre-filter, an H13 HEPA, and an activated carbon filter. It's easy to control with touch, remote, and mobile apps. There's a 30° vertical tilt angle, 80° oscillation and speed control ranging from 1-9. With 650 CFM air delivery, your room cools twice as fast. Use the TUYA smart or SMART Life app on iOS or Android to control the device. You can connect this device to your wi-fi to change settings from anywhere.

5. Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier

It's the only air purifier with Air Multiplier technology and customizable 90° oscillation. A Dyson air purifier is equipped with two intelligent sensors that allow it to monitor and respond to changes in air quality continuously. Unlike some other conventional purifiers, Dyson purifiers have a lower face velocity. These features, along with the highly efficient vacuum-sealed 360° Glass HEPA Filter and the tris-coated Activated Carbon Filter, ensure that harmful ultrafine pollutants will not be released back into the environment and remain captured in the filter media.

6. Honeywell Air Touch V4 Air Purifier

The Honeywell Air Touch V4 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA Filter features a highly advanced filtration system that changes air five times an hour with its advanced filtration system. With this H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter, bacteria are killed by UV LEDs and ionizers. It comes with 3 air purifying speeds. Silent operation with a noise level of 55db/A at high speed. Sleep mode with an automatic shut-off timer that runs for one to twelve hours. A Remote Control is provided along with the filter change indicator and a reset button. Filters have a lifespan of three thousand hours or one year.

7. Coway Professional Air Purifier

Make sure your family doesn't get dust, pollen or harmful smoke with Coway air purifiers. It eliminates 99.9% of viruses and allergens to make your home safe. The Coway HEPA Filter is one of the thickest (30 mm) in the industry, with Best-in-Class Protection and a Long Filter Life (8500 hours). The Air Purifier adjusts speed based on Indoor Air Quality. The Filter Replacement Indicator tells you when to change the HEPA Filter & Carbon Filter.

8. Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Air Purifier

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Air Purifier with heater is HEPA H13 and activated carbon filtration to eliminate allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1 (0.1 microns), including dust, pollen, mould spores, bacteria, pet dander, VOCs and other harmful gases/odours. Air Multiplier technology with customizable 350° oscillation for proper whole room purification and heating Voice control using Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant for easy operation of your air purifier and to check the air quality in your house.

9. Electrolux Well A7 Air Purifier

The five-step air purification process captures up to 99.98% of small particles as small as 2.5 micrometres and 92% of volatile organic compounds. Well, A7 air purifiers make your home healthier. Cleaner air in minutes. It has a 360-degree air intake system and covers the front panel edges. With this air purifier, you'll get more effective, faster and purified air in your bedroom in minutes. The Well A7 air purifier distributes air all over the place.

10. PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier

Philips Vitashield Intelligent purifier automatically senses air quality and removes 99.97% airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns, 800 times smaller than PM 2.5. In just 10 minutes, it purifies a standard room with 333 m3/hour CADR. Tested to remove H1N1 virus, 99.99% pollen and dust mites. 2-year warranty and free service*.

