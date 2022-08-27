How To Take Care Of House Plants When On Vacation: 5 Expert Tips

Having houseplants is a wonderful feeling. Taking care of them and seeing them grow radiating freshness around every day is charming. You might have one or many diverse species with each having a peculiar characteristic. But wait! Your family and you have to be on a vacation next week, and, of course, you can't take your plants along with you but you love them a lot. How do you take care of them now? You do not want to see them withered upon returning nor can you leave them un-watered.

Well, don't worry there are a few hacks that will relieve you of this concern and make sure your plants remain healthy and in good shape even in your absence. Read through the article and explore the one that fits your plant well.

Pick the Wick

Link the soil of the plant to a water-filled container via cotton string. The water slowly gets absorbed in the wick through capillary action and into the soil. Make sure to place one end of the rope to the bottom of the container and the other end roughly halfway inside the soil. This is a slow process thus guaranteeing you at least four-five days.

You can connect various plants through the same container too. All you need is a sufficient-sized container and as many wicks as plants. Make sure to use a cotton string as it has good absorption properties and pushes water only if the soil pulls it.

Using the Greenhouse Effect

One way of reusing the water given out by plants is by wrapping a plastic bag around it. Plants lose water through the underside of leaves. When unable to water them for a few days, use this method. This requires a few sturdy sticks and one plastic bag big enough to cover the entire plant.

Tie the sticks to the stem and insert them into the soil with the tip of the stick protruding beyond the foliage and touching the plastic sheet giving it a form. Make sure the leaves don't touch the plastic. Place the plant in a shady environment. When the water starts to evaporate it condenses on the plastic forming water droplets. As the droplets start getting heavier they roll down and into the soil. This way the plant can self-sustain itself but only for two-three days.

Dip a Water Bottle

Another smart and economical solution is to take a bottle, fill it with water; puncture five to six holes on all sides including the bottom, and palace it inside the soil. Now the water creates tension with the soil and that leads to a mechanism where the roots draw water only when it needs it. This way no water keeps flowing out unnecessarily and the water level remains stable for three-four days. Opt for a no-drainage pot.

Towel and Saucer

A very convenient method, place the potted plants in a saucer bigger than the pot and fill it with water. As the pots have holes at the bottom it creates a force and draws in the water. To make the process more gradual and maximize water retention, place a towel between the pot and the saucer. What this is, the water first gets imbibed through the fabric, and then the water transfers from the towel to the soil through the holes present. It's a technical detail and workable for three-four days.

Ask Someone to Volunteer

You can simply ask your friends or relatives or neighbors for a favor to take care of your leafy friends. This is the most basic thing to do and ensures the plants are under observation each day. Simply brief them about how much water each plant requires or put notes below them for better understanding. Make sure they do it every day till you are back.

Plant care is a daily job. Yes, some days might get difficult but due care and pre-planning can surely ensure the plants don't shrivel and remain fresh when you return back from a rejuvenating holiday.