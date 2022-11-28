A green vegetable that is closely related to cabbage, Brussels sprouts, kale, and cauliflower, broccoli is packed with vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. It is often used in salads, and it is also edible raw.

Among broccoli's most significant benefits is its nutrient content. It is packed with a wide array of vitamins, minerals, fibre and other bioactive compounds, and may aid blood sugar control and support heart health.

Wouldn't it be great if you could grow this super vegetable in the comfort of your own home? - with inputs from thebetterindia [1].

Growing Organic Broccoli At Home In Six Easy Steps

Step 1: You can propagate broccoli either by seeds or saplings. For seeds, sow them in seed trays or pots and allow them to germinate into saplings.

Step 2: Ensure that the soil is moist and not dry, as seedlings cannot grow well in dry or wet soil.

Advertisement

Step 3: The sapling or seedling should be planted in 1/4 of the grow bag with the soil mix. As the plant grows, add soil to the grow bag to help it grow faster and make big broccoli heads.

Step 4: Check the moisture level and add water if necessary.

Step 5: When the seeds germinate into healthy seedlings, they can be transplanted directly into the ground.

Step 6: Dip the roots of seedlings or saplings in pseudomonas liquid for about 30 minutes before transplanting. This strengthens the roots, which are susceptible to decay.

Making a nutrient-rich potting mix

Adding a potting mixture to the mix will exponentially improve the growth of the plant. Here is how you can make it:

Mix soil with lime and dry it for one week.

For each grow bag, add 5 grams of lime.

After drying under direct sunlight for a week, add organic manure like cow dung powder or compost.

You can also add coco peat.

For every grow bag, add neem cake and bone meal before planting.

On A Final Note...

Don't overwater the sapling after planting. The soil is rich enough for it to establish growth, so let it be in for at least two weeks without fertilisers. Later, you can add bio-slurries and other organic inputs to enrich its growth.