Is Wooden Flooring Suitable For Indian Homes? Check Out The List Of Wooden Floors

While decorating dream homes, all we try to do is adding a decor that is timeless. We look for something that is appealing aesthetic-wise and durable enough to last a lifetime. On social media and in magazines, we often come across high-end homes and decor that are very hard to miss out and we even crave to have something similar for our homes.

Skipping to wooden flooring, they are a hot trend in Indian markets right now and also one of the easiest ways to get your home updated and add a regal vibe to it. Be it hardwood, bamboo wood or engineered wood or laminated wood; options are endless and choosing any one from them can be a challenging task.

1. Hardwood

Firstly, check whether is easily manageable and suitable for your home. Hardwood can be cleaned easily and it can be roughly used without many problems, It is of a very durable variety, and can be refinished many times. It involves heavy labour to install,

It is climate incompatible though! It is suitable for places like Bangalore or Northeastern states of India where the weather is quite clement and the heat, tolerable. Otherwise, under tropical conditions, it is unable to retain heat and might shrink or expand, making it uncomfortable to install it in highly warmer places.

2. Engineered Wood

It has lasting stability over time and can suit any area of your house. Engineered hardwood flooring can only be sanded and refinished once or twice, at its best.

Climate sustainability wise, engineered wood is good for humid places like Mumbai or Kolkata as it resists moisture very well. This can be installed very quickly.

3. Laminated Wood

The name itself suggests it is not wood but a synthetic material that looks like wood and it is laminated as well. When the floor is wet it can be slippery but it resists stains very well.

They are agreeable to warm climates as they are cold underneath the feet. So people living in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh can certainly consider it. The installation is also extremely simple.

4. Bamboo Wood

You may not believe it, but Bamboo is just similar to Hardwood and is an ultra-durable flooring option to invest in. It is also eco-friendly and suits modern homes. Easy to install, and because it is of bamboo origin, it is hypoallergenic.

Advertisement

Except for extremely warm places, Bamboo is friendly in most weather conditions. But it comes with a warning. You need to ensure uniform sunlight by frequently moving your furniture. It is easy to install.

How To Care For Your Wooden Flooring: