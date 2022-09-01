How to Select the Right Sofa for Your Living Room: 6 Expert Tips

Selecting a sofa for your living room is one of the most important furnishing decisions while designing home interiors. Most of the living room design is centred around this piece of furniture, as it helps in making the living room more hospitable. It makes the living area appear welcoming and holds the room together as a place of interaction. So, if you are thinking of investing in a new sofa, here are some of the most important considerations you must look out for.

Tips to Select the Right Sofa for Your Living Room

1. Consider Your Lifestyle

Taking into account the user demographic of your home, you must finalise the capacity of the sofa. While a 3-seater sofa is the most conventional choice, a sectional sofa would work better for a joint family. A recliner sofa-set is one of the finest choices if you want to create a comfortable and luxurious vibe. If you seek a minimalist look, then a rattan sofa or a slender-legged sofa would be a good fit.

2. Orientation of the Sofa

The orientation of the sofa will help you to organise your living area by improving the room circulation. You can place your sofa against the wall or display it at the centre depending upon the movement you want around it. If you incorporate a space to relax and read, surround your sofa with armchairs and cushions to create multiple seating areas.

3. Decide the Size of Your Sofa

The size of the sofa should be proportionate to the dimensions of your living room. If you have a spacious living room, you can include an L-shaped sofa with chairs and a centre table. In case of smaller rooms, go for lightweight sofa-set, movable footstools or pouffes to save on extra space. If you are willing to create a focal point in your room, opt for a spacious semi-circular sofa with ample seating space.

4. Determine a Suitable Shape

A sofa with a lower back height is an ideal choice for living rooms with a low-ceiling height. Opting for a sofa with tall legs to create an illusion of space in your room. To achieve a luxe appearance, you must go for a bulky and voluptuous sofa. If you are looking to add a playful geometry to your space, select a curved or an angular sofa-set.

5. Be Selective with Upholstery

Aesthetics and functionality are the two factors which need to be considered while choosing the right fabric for your sofa. A sofa with lighter suede material can be an inappropriate choice in case you have pets or small kids. In this case, you must opt for a stain-resistant fabric. You can also explore leather as an easy to clean and stylish fabric choice that will never go out of fashion.

6. Pick Up On the Right Colour

You can add a personal touch to your sofa with a pop of colour and vibrant patterns. Experiment with bolder shades and unique prints to transform the feel of the entire living room. If you have minimalistic home interiors then, opt for a pastel colored sofa-set. You can add a quirky patterned ottoman or funky armchairs to bring in a sense of diversity to a neutral space.