Ganesh Chaturthi: 5 Simple Home Decor Ideas To Bring Bappa Home

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in Maharashtra and Karnataka, dedicated to Lord Ganesha. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is on 31 August and the 10 days of the festival that follow will be celebrated with fervour. The Ganesh Festival is all about vibrance, happiness, praying to the Bappa, and food.

If you are inviting Lord Ganesha's idol home for the festival, then it can be an exciting yet exhausting job. Cleaning the house, making prasad, entertaining the guests, assuring that the idol is worshipped correctly, and that the home is decorated in the festival's spirit.

Here are some of the simple ideas you can use to deck up your home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Floral Decor

Flowers are the most popular way of decorating the home for festivals. Use roses, marigolds, lilies, and carnations for creating garlands. You can make canopies and tapestries by trying different combinations of flower colors and textures. Install a golden, brown, or beige drape as the background to a layer of beautiful flower decor.

Bring in the Light

Brighten up your in-house Ganpati pandal with different kinds of lights such as hanging and focus lights. You can also use fairy lights to run along the surface of the wall as the perfect background for those festive pictures. You can paint earthen pottery and hang them as lamps to add a hint of warmth and comfort to your Ganpati decor.

Use of Origami

You can decorate your home for the festival without any perishable element by using artificial products made of paper and plastic. Origami is an art form that can transform paper into beautiful decor items by folding and twisting it. Use bright colored papers to replicate mythical elements to give the decor a religious vibe.

Decorate the Diyas and Candles

Diyas are oil lamps made of clay or mud. You can decorate diyas using do-it-yourself (DIY) ideas for painting. You can use poster colours to paint and make patterns on the diya. Using a little glitter can also help in adding to the flamboyance of the festival. Homemade scented candles can also help in brightening up the space.

Rangoli

Rangoli is an auspicious art form consisting of drawing beautiful patterns on the floor using powdered colour or coloured sand. You can create a rangoli using various kinds of flowers as well. You can prepare a rangoli in front of the idol to mark good omen. Indians also usually draw a rangoli on the entrance of the house to welcome happiness and prosperity.

Make the most of these festive decor ideas to invite positivity in your home.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!