Easy Guide To Create The Perfect Reading Nook

Pick a Spot First

One of the most common spots for creating a reading nook is the Living room. You can also consider the bedroom or even a tiny balcony space to catch up on your favorite reads.

Look around your space. Gauge the size and accordingly decide where you can ideally place a set of books aesthetically. The idea is to make the reading zone appear cozy and not cramped up!

Go for a Comfy Seating

Once you have zeroed in on the reading spot, the next viable thing to consider is seating. From a luxurious, plush accent chair, swing to a pocket-friendly cane pouf; you can select from a wide range of seating solutions. Elevate the seating with a soft accent pillow and a lovely throw!

If you plan to create a reading nook by the window with inbuilt seating; you get to add a few more soft furnishings like a set of accent pillows and bolsters too.

Consider the Style

If you follow any particular interior style in your home, ensure to extend the same to the reading nook as well. Suppose your home reads traditional, then go for a traditional style bookcase, chair, and other accents. Similarly, you are allowed to form an offbeat reading corner, if popular styles like bohemian or eclectic catch your fancy!

Choose the reading nook accents and accessories based on the interior style you follow. It will help create a harmonious look throughout your space.

Never Compromise on Light

To enjoy your favorite book, there has to be an ample amount of light present in the room or corner. Never read under poor light, as it may cause strain to your precious eyes. If possible, form a reading corner near the window or in a space where natural light streams in.

Invest in an attractive floor light or table lamp and place it beside the seating. You can pick the lamp based on the decor style you have opted for the read-zone. For instance, a sleek metal floor lamp looks perfect in a contemporary style reading corner.

You must also give a little thought to selecting the right bulb as well. Ideally, an LED bulb below 3000K is your best pick.

Style the Books

It is important to give much-deserved attention to the HERO of the reading nook. Yes, Books! These need to be visible and placed attractively. You could pick floating shelves or a sturdy bookcase to place your book collection, ensure to arrange the same based upon favorite authors, color, size, volumes, or your preference.

Change the position of books periodically for that little change. For instance, the books placed horizontally can take a vertical appearance and vice versa. Also, keep your frequent reads handy by placing them in such a way that you grab them immediately without having to search for them!

Make it Unique

Allow the reading nook to feature your thoughts and personality. Add something unique to the reading zone. It could be a photo frame, sculpture, or mini plants. Place the same besides books.

Elevate the wall with a beautiful wall painting or wall art. If you love doing DIY artwork, there is no better space than a reading nook to showcase your craft expertise!

Something for the Floor

You can mark the reading territory by adding a fantastic area rug or runner. Buy a rug long enough to accommodate the seating i.e. chair or love seat. A rug makes a thoughtful addition to create a reading zone that's visible to everyone.

Pick a rug that matches the reading corner style or aesthetics. For example, a Scandinavian Inspired reading nook can have a lovely textured rug!