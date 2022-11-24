An Easy Guide For Decorating A Foyer

Place Furniture

Add a size-appropriate side table or console that can serve as the surface to place essential objects. You can place a decor tray, bowl, and more knick-knacks pretty conveniently on it. Your everyday essential objects like house keys, letters, etc can be easily kept in decorative holders.

If the space allows you can also place easy seating options like a chair or pouf for waiting or wearing shoes purposes. In-built seating is also a practical option for a spacious foyer zone.

Storage Essentials

Add some storage essential pieces like a shoe rack, umbrella holder, and coat rack to keep your everyday essentials organized and handy. Include or eliminate these functional objects as per your requirement and need. Also, select these objects in attractive shapes, styles, or colours to make them appear as decor objects!

Let There Be Light

It is very essential to keep the foyer zone well-lit and illuminating. This practical decor tip allows for enough visibility to enter a home after sunset. An overhead light fixture like a stunning pendant light or chandelier adds to the style quotient of the foyer zone. Attractive wall sconces or table lamps placed on the foyer console are also a good choice to keep the foyer looking amazing.

Hang Mirror

Hanging a decorative mirror on the foyer wall serves both functional and decorative purposes. You can check your look for the last time before heading out and it also works as a great decor piece. What's more? Since the mirror reflects light, it creates an illusion of a greater space which works great if the foyer area is small. You can select from amazing decor mirror choices that match the vibe and style of a home. For instance, a sleek metal mirror will make a great choice for a modern, contemporary foyer.

Something For The Floor

Define the foyer or entryway with an attractive doormat or runner. Opt for sturdy, stain-resistant floor runners that meet the requirement of this high-traffic zone. Possibly go for a colour that does not show dirt marks very easily. A narrow, rectangular area rug or runner in attractive colour makes a good choice to elevate even the simplest-looking foyer.

Greenery

Indoor plants or fresh flowers help add that welcoming vibe for everyone who enters the home. Place a mini succulent on the console table or place a medium or large indoor plant on the foyer floor. Plants are a great way to bring a sense of natural aesthetics and colour to the foyer zone!

Personalize a Bit

A foyer area is very much the interior part of your home and you must feature a "bit of yourself" in this designated zone. Add a photo frame, the art of your choice, or any decor object that says a lot about your personality. Such decor accessories make great conversation starters, and statement pieces too!