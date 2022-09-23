Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 60% Off On Home Furniture; Choose From A List Of Chairs, Shoe Racks, N More

It doesn't matter what the purpose of furniture is, but it takes up most of your home and makes it feel lived and complete. No matter the reason, furniture gives our homes a complete look. It's supposed to be a place of solace and where you can live a healthy, happy life.

Check out this list of furniture products, from tables and chairs to king beds and shoe racks, that are perfect for your home now that the Amazon Great Indian Festival is here! More discounts = more fun.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 60% off on Furniture

1. Center Table for Living Room

With its natural colour, G Fine Furniture Wooden Rectangle Sofa Center Table has a matchless shine. It keeps its surface shiny for a very long time. The wood makes this piece of furniture durable and reliable. No matter where you keep it or how you use it, it keeps its state intact and the surface pristine. There are tons of options for centre tables, including colour, storage space, and shape. They're all meant to perform and serve you well.

Get it here.

2. Upholstered Accent Living Room Chair

Handpicked velvet covers the surface of this Modern Velvet Single Sofa Chair. The fabric is super soft and doesn't pill. Furthermore, it's also wear-resistant and won't fade easily, so it stays around even after a long time. There are four tapered metal legs on this accent chair, and they're powder coated to keep the paint from peeling off or cracking like wood. Additionally, the frame is made from solid wood, so it's sturdy and durable.

Click here to buy the product at more than 30% off!

3. Shoe Rack with Wooden Legs

With these deep shelves that are adjustable in height, you can easily organize boots, shoes, flats and pumps! They are easy to clean and prevent dirt & dust from accumulating. The breezy design of the rack allows air to circulate freely while preventing mould growth on shoes! Organize your essentials on the go at the top! The Wotan Oak exterior, with the addition of the matte white colour, blends well with a wide variety of interior styles and colour palettes.

Bring home this chic shoe rack today.

4. 4 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe with Mirror

With a four-door wardrobe, you can store all your essentials in the same place, which is crucial for maintaining your hygiene. In addition to providing much-needed storage functionality, it contributes to the room's aesthetics by providing 2 external mirrors, 2 internal drawers, four shelves, and 2 hanging rods, all of which are locked and keyed.

Get this sturdy piece of furniture here.

5. Solid Sheesham Wood King Bed

The Amazon Brand - Solimo King size bed offers a durable structure for enhanced comfort with a sturdy position on flat surfaces. The bed comes with a simple and contemporary design that guarantees it'll last a long time while providing a comfortable experience. It's made from high-quality Sheesham wood. While it perfectly fits in your bedroom, it also elevates the aesthetics of the place.

Buy it before the limited-time offer runs out.

6.5 Pieces Patio Wicker Conversation Set with Coffee Table

You can carry this Devoko 5-piece HDPE rattan furniture set back and forth, but it's sturdy enough to last for a long time. With its fashionable and modern design, this furniture set will make your outdoor life more comfortable. You can rely on it for a long time since it's made of HDPE rattan and powder-coated iron. With the table in between, you can set a beverage glass down and soak up some sun on your patio, garden, backyard, deck, or other outdoor living space.

Get this perfect addition to your lounge here.

7. Sheesham Wood Center Coffee Table Set with 4 Stools

This Deko-Style Sheesham wood Coffee Table with 4 cushion stools in Walnut Finish provides maximum comfort with a stylish look. The cushions are green in colour with a 13.5-inch seating height to provide maximum comfort and style. Enjoy sitting together at the 3 feet square table with your family and friends.

Buy this beautiful piece of furniture at 49% off here.

8. Side Table for Bedroom

With Furnifry-Unit Of ZY Group, you can find a wide selection of high-quality everyday products you need. Just open the door, and you'll find everything we use daily. This Multipurpose Wooden S Shape side table for Home Decor is designed and manufactured in India by skilled designers with durable materials that are both functional and attractive. Bring this exciting side table from Furnify and display your various home decor items. It's made of engineered wood.

Buy this contemporary table here.

9. Metal Egg Swing for Balcony

Comfortability is guaranteed in this outdoor swing chair with a machine-washable cover that's both water and fade-proof. You'll love the sun and warm weather. Featuring a robust powder-coated steel frame, the seat of this outdoor patio swing chair is woven with luxurious synthetic rattan creating a stylish and supportive place to rest. It has a hook spring to hang the swing, so you have all the parts to enjoy the chair.

Click here to buy this fun furniture.

10.3 Door Wardrobe

Designed in an Indian manufacturing facility, this wardrobe has been made with the highest quality raw materials, ideally suited to Indian conditions. Engineered wood has been chosen to ensure a stable product by making it 16mm thick for all the panels and 9mm thick for the back panel. This product maximizes space and gives you plenty of storage.

Get the classy wardrobe here.