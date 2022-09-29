Amazon Great Indian Festival: Don’t Miss Out On These Offers On Home Furnishings

Changing your home can significantly affect your comfort, mood, and even health. Because your home is where you spend a lot of time, the environment has a big impact on you.

Buying new furniture, including bedsheets, curtains, and everything alike, is a foolproof way to make improvements or upgrades to your home - and doing so can be a hassle, especially when it comes to moving it in and setting it up. But it's a small price to pay for the many benefits.

Especially when there's a 10% Instant Discount on SBI Credit and Debit cards.

1. Fresh From Loom Curtains

Make your house look gorgeous by purchasing this curtain from the house of FRESH FROM LOOM. Simply amazing and unique in design, this curtain is made of premium quality material. It will look great on your house. This curtain is a must-have if you're looking for quality and reliability in everything you do. It can be used for decorating your house and giving it an aesthetic touch. A one-of-a-kind curtain that will show off your love and taste for fine art. Get this amazing piece for your home.

Get it here.

2. Urban Space Bohemian Curtain

Who doesn't love the classy, the boho, the vibrant, and the elegant curtains, right? These premium cotton linen curtains block 65-70% light, creating vibrancy and positivity in your home. They're generously sized, catch less dust, hang beautifully and wash easily. You can hang this curtain set any way you like on any existing rod up to 1.6" in diameter.

Get it here.

3. Cotton Jute and Tassel Braided Round Rug

You'll love this handcrafted jute and cotton carpet made by women artisans. The carpet is made of cotton and jute, and it's decorated with jute braids and flares made in rural India. Regularly cleaning your carpet will keep it looking good and extend its life. Vacuum regularly and thoroughly to remove gritty dirt.

Get it here.

4. BLOCKS OF INDIA Cotton Bedsheet

Handmade by recognised Artisans from Rajasthan, this traditional cotton Bed sheet is expertly tailored for you who deserve nothing but the best. We wash and dry our products several times to get them soft and earthy. The bed sheet is anti-pilling, wrinkle-resistant, and very durable. We take strict measures at each step in making this bed sheet to ensure that the product's quality stays high.

Get it here.

5. Status Printed Vintage Carpet

Its multipurpose functionality can be used as a runner carpet for your bedroom, a floor mat, a rug, or even a bedside runner. The runner carpet makes excellent use of selected fibres and the latest stitching technology. The mat is made of eco-friendly, safe material that is safe & healthy for you, your kids, and your pets.

Get it here.

6. Beaded Cushion Cover

Decorative cushion covers from AADITYA Beaded Cushion Cover are made of highly durable and soft fabrics and enhance any room in your home by adding colours and a sense of style. They are a beautiful and colourful addition to your décor. You can use these cushion covers to turn your ordinary everyday throw cushions and cushions into something that is attractive to the eye.

Get it here.

7. Mom's Moon Pregnancy/Maternity Pillow

With this full-body pillow, you don't need 5 other pillows. U-shaped pillows follow your body to provide full support for your head, neck, spine, belly, back, hips, and legs. They're perfect for sleeping, reading, nursing, watching TV, and breastfeeding. Especially good for expecting mothers, husbands, boyfriends and anyone suffering from neck or shoulder pain, fibromyalgia, sciatica, poor posture, athletes in physical therapy or recovering from an injury.

Get it here.

8. Wakefit Hollow Fibre Pillow Set of 4 Pieces

With Wakefit Hollow Fibre Pillows, you'll sleep like a cloud. They're made with spun polyester fabric and hollow fibre fill that give them a fluffy yet supportive feel. These sleeping pillows are supposed to be like down pillows (made from duck and goose feathers), but they provide adequate neck support for everyone. Affordability is the cherry on top.

Get it here.

9. AEROHAVEN Turkish Designer Cushion Covers

With the Satin Fabric cushion covers from AEROHAVEN, you'll not just be able to protect your expensive pillow inserts, but you'll also be able to mix and match them with other pillows and furniture. AEROHAVEN's cushion covers are unique with graphic prints that evoke timeless beauty. They can instantly upgrade your room's decor with their aesthetic beauty.

Get it here.

10. HOKIPO Dining Placemats with Runner

The HOKIPO heat-resistant washable placemats for dining tables are a great addition to any home. They're super stylish, functional, and perfect for sprucing up any room. They're made from dyed cotton yarn in a jacquard weave. These six dinner table mats and runners will add texture to your tablescape. You can machine wash or hand wash them and then air dry them.

Get it here.

11. Tufted Pure Woollen Rug

The carpets at Khan Rugs are made from high-quality pure wool. The softness of the Superfine wool threads makes them durable, and their colours last for years. Each rug is handcrafted from soft wool dyed in a wide range of rich colours. Handmade by master craftsmen, they're durable and beautiful at an amazing price. The pattern is traditional, but the colours and design are contemporary. Adding this rug to your home will make it look elegant and stylish.

Get it here.

12. Boho Sag Square Tufted Cushion Cover

Mahaseth Fashion cotton pillowcases are so versatile and elegant that they make great gifts for moms, wives, boyfriends, brides, and newlyweds. As a gift, it's perfect for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, graduations, and housewarming. This cushion cover is made of high-quality cotton fabric. It's durable and not easily breaking or tearing - the interlocking system inside it keeps it strong.

Get it here.

13. Tommy's Dino's Kids Bedsheet

A super soft and comfy bedsheet for your little one, Petit Clouds bedsheets are made from organic cotton. No synthetic materials. QUALITY - Made with 200 thread count organic cotton and processed to make sure they don't fade and shrink, Petit Clouds bedsheets keep you comfortable all year round. The sheets are designed with themes kids can relate to, with soft pastels reflecting an international aesthetic. Bedsheets are 224cm x 274cm and come with two pillow covers and one bedsheet. You should wash them before first use; dark shades should be washed separately, machine washable at low temperatures, don't tumble dry and don't bleach.

Get it here.

14. Kitchen Floor Mat

The NYALKARAN Kitchen Floor Mat is ideal wherever you stand for relief while you cook, work or clean. Designed to relieve foot fatigue easily, you can use them not only in the kitchen but also in bathrooms as knee mats, bedrooms as a door mat, desk office, doorway, bedrooms, kid's room, laundry room, dining room, restaurant, hotel, banquet, porch, entryway, balcony, outdoor, banquet or anywhere you have to stand for a long time. It's the perfect gift for family and friends.

Get it here.

15. Solimo Brickline Printed Comforter

With 120 GSM hollow siliconized polyester, Solimo quilts keep you warm all winter long, in air-conditioned rooms, and even during mild winters. These quilts are made from a 100% microfiber outer shell for a rich and luxurious feel. They're great for enhancing the décor of your bedroom while also making you and your family feel comfortable.

Get it here.