9 Budget-Friendly Home Decor Ideas

Decorating your home can be time-consuming and an overwhelming task. The best way to go about it is to take one room at a time. Go easy on your pockets and use your decor wisely. Little changes and re-thinking your space will help you go a long way. Here are some of the budget-friendly home decor items that you would want to try out.

1. Use removable wallpaper

Wallpapers come in a wide variety of patterns and motifs. You can use them to create a great impact by highlighting a specific area of your wall. You can identify a focal point in the room and emphasize it using wallpaper. They are one of the budget-friendly items used to bring impact to your dead walls.

2. Turn plates into wall art

Style your dining plate with a splash of colour and patterns by converting them into wall pieces. This can be an affordable and creative initiative to style your walls. Experiment with various materials like wooden, ceramic, stone, or fabric for an instant update.

3. Replace your pillows

If you already have a throw pillow, replacing the covers is an easy and affordable process. This will make your sofa or bed more appealing than usual. You can use pillows of various sizes and shape that complement your existing space.

4. Use woven baskets

Woven baskets are available at any retailer shop. They provide a warm and cozy feel to any room by offering storage to organize your space. If you are looking for an eco-friendly product that serves your everyday needs, then a woven basket is the solution.

5. Update your hardware

Purchasing and installing stylish handles and knobs is an affordable way to make your space look brand new. You can try out brass or gold finish knobs if you are looking for a contemporary look. You can also go for bohemian and minimalistic handles based on your design theme.

6. Add a rug

Rugs and mats can change the face of your apartment in no time. They come in a variety of textures, natural cotton, luxurious silk, durable wool, and velvet that enhance the feel of the room. They are used to segregate various functions from the bedroom to the living room.

7. Upgrade your bedding

You can try out reversible duvet covers that provide you with two options. Change the side that compliments your bedroom design and fold it well. A wide variety of floral and colourful prints are available to choose from. Go for the best affordable bedding that not only uplifts your space but also withstand regular washing.

8. Buy vases

Vases fit in any corner of your house perfectly. You have decorative vases in various shapes and sizes. The beauty of a vase will be uplifted by placing pretty flowers in them. From centre tables to bookshelves and dining areas they adorn every space perfectly.

9. Use candle holders

The use of candle holders and lamps is one the most inexpensive ways to enhance your space in no time. The use of candles will add a warm atmosphere to your space. You can combine different materials and shapes that suit your style to create a relaxed look. Pick your choice from metal, wooden, glass, and ceramic materials to compliment your home.